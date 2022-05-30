Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2022 Today?, Know How to Check BSER Ajmer Class 12 Results online at rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Today?: With several speculative reports suggesting that Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 will be declared today, lakhs of students awaiting the results have been on tenterhooks. As per the latest reports, BSER Ajmer is expected to declare the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream students on 30th May 2022 - Monday. While media reports and sources have claimed that Rajasthan 12th Results will be declared today, no such confirmation has been provided by the Board of Secondary Education, BSER Ajmer. This has put students into a state of confusion, who are not struggling to get authentic and verified updates regarding RBSE Class 12 Result Date.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 Date Update

According to sources who are close to the Ajmer office of the Rajasthan Board, RBSE 12th Science Stream Results are likely to be announced soon. While many among these sources have claimed that the Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 will be declared today, few others have said that the Board will notify the date for the same soon. However, in all likelihood, RBSE 12th Results link will be soon activated on rajresults.nic.in website from where students will be able to check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results soon.

When and Where to Check RBSE 12th Result 2022 online?

As discussed above, the RBSE Office has been completely silent on the matter of the Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Declaration Date. Generally, the Rajasthan Board notifies the declaration date for RBSE 12th Result 2022 for all three streams i.e., Arts, Commerce and Science, separately. The Rajasthan Board 12th Results are first declared for Science and Commerce streams followed by RBSE 12th Arts Results and Rajasthan Board 12th Vocational Results being declared later on. As far as the RBSE Board Rajasthan 12th Result Date is concerned, soon the board will notify it online.

In terms of where the Rajasthan Class 12 Results will be available to the students; the board will publish RBSE Results in digital form and make them available to the students online on the official website - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition to this, to ensure quick and easy access to Rajasthan 12th Results 2022 will also be available on the links provided below. Students are advised to register themselves on the links provided below to get the latest news and updates about the RBSE 12th Result 2022 Date.

How to check Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 Online?

Keeping in mind the quick and ease of checking the RBSE 12th Results 2022 for the students, the Rajasthan Board will publish these results online and make Rajasthan 12th Result link on the website rajresults.nic.in. After logging onto this website, students will have to select the correct stream and enter their exam roll number, date of birth, security captcha and any other details being asked on the website. All the details required to be entered on the website to access RBSE 12th Result 2022 are mentioned on the hall tickets issued to the students. Upon entering the details correctly, students will be provided with their Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 digital scorecard which will contain subject-wise marks and total marks as well as their result status i.e., passed or failed, on it.

