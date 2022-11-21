    Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Counselling Dates Announced for Mop-Up Round, Check RUHS NEET PG Schedule Here

    Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates: RUHS has released the schedule for the mop-up round of the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2022 at rajneetpg2022.com. The online registration for Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 mop-up round and the stray round starts from today. Know details here 

    Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates: As per the updates, the RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling dates for the mop-up round today -21st November 2022. Candidates can check the Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 mop-up round and stray round counselling schedule at rajneetug2022.in. 

    As per the released schedule,  the online registration for Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 mop-up round and the stray round has also started from today in online mode. The last date for Rajasthan NEET PG counselling registration for mop-up round is 22nd November 2022 by 5 PM. The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur, is conducting Rajasthan NEET counselling 2022 on behalf of the state’s medical education department. 

    Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-Up Round 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling Registration for Mop-up Round 

    21st November 2022 

    Last date for Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling Registration

    22nd November 2022 (11.45 PM)

    Last date for payment of fees 

    22nd November 2022 (5 PM)

    Release of provisional Merit list (for mop-up off-line round)

    23rd November 2022 

    Physical reporting and Seat allotment at the spot

    25th November 2022

    Joining, document checking and verification at the allotted college 

    26th to 28th November 2022

    Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Stray Vacancy Round 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Release of provisional vacant seat matrix

    30th November 2022 

    Release of list of registered candidates who opt for residual seats

    30th November 2022 

    Stray vacancy round in Govt. Medical Colleges / RajMES MCs / JMC Jhalawar, RUHS CMS, Jaipur,

    District hospitals

    1st December 2022

    Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round Dates PDF

    Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Fees

    The candidates who wish to participate in Rajasthan NEET PG counselling mop-up round and have not deposited the fees earlier or whose registration amount was forfeited, have to pay Rs 25,000 in online mode, However, those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MBC, need to pay Rs 12,500 for allotment in Government Medical Colleges and Government Societies colleges/RUHS Medical College. Candidates need to pay Rs 2,00,000 to get allotment in Private Medical colleges before the point of allotment, failing which they will not be considered for admission to a seat in a college.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
