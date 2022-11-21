Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Counselling Dates Announced for Mop-Up Round, Check RUHS NEET PG Schedule Here

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates: As per the updates, the RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling dates for the mop-up round today -21st November 2022. Candidates can check the Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 mop-up round and stray round counselling schedule at rajneetug2022.in.

As per the released schedule, the online registration for Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 mop-up round and the stray round has also started from today in online mode. The last date for Rajasthan NEET PG counselling registration for mop-up round is 22nd November 2022 by 5 PM. The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board, Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences), Jaipur, is conducting Rajasthan NEET counselling 2022 on behalf of the state’s medical education department.

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Mop-Up Round

Events Dates Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling Registration for Mop-up Round 21st November 2022 Last date for Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling Registration 22nd November 2022 (11.45 PM) Last date for payment of fees 22nd November 2022 (5 PM) Release of provisional Merit list (for mop-up off-line round) 23rd November 2022 Physical reporting and Seat allotment at the spot 25th November 2022 Joining, document checking and verification at the allotted college 26th to 28th November 2022

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates for Stray Vacancy Round

Events Dates Release of provisional vacant seat matrix 30th November 2022 Release of list of registered candidates who opt for residual seats 30th November 2022 Stray vacancy round in Govt. Medical Colleges / RajMES MCs / JMC Jhalawar, RUHS CMS, Jaipur, District hospitals 1st December 2022

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round Dates PDF

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022 Fees

The candidates who wish to participate in Rajasthan NEET PG counselling mop-up round and have not deposited the fees earlier or whose registration amount was forfeited, have to pay Rs 25,000 in online mode, However, those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MBC, need to pay Rs 12,500 for allotment in Government Medical Colleges and Government Societies colleges/RUHS Medical College. Candidates need to pay Rs 2,00,000 to get allotment in Private Medical colleges before the point of allotment, failing which they will not be considered for admission to a seat in a college.

