Rajasthan University Result 2023 Declared for BA 2nd Year; Get Direct Link

The University of Rajasthan has released the results for B.A. second year. Students can check their results on the official website by entering their roll number or name. The passing criteria for the second year is 35% in theory and 50% in practical.

Updated: Jul 10, 2023 11:55 IST
Rajasthan University Result 2023: The University of Rajasthan has released the results for B.A. second year. Students who appeared in the second-year exams can check out the results on the official website: uniraj.ac.in by entering the login information. They must note that the results can be downloaded by roll number or name-wise.

The varsities posted the Rajasthan University Result 2023 on July 9, 2023. Students waiting for the result can access it by visiting the official website of the department. Apart from this, students can also get their scorecards in online mode via SMS.

Rajasthan University Result Latest Updates & News: B.A. Exams Result Declared

Check out the direct link to download Rajasthan University result 2023 for the second year below:

Rajasthan University UG Result 2023

Click Here

Rajasthan University Result 2023: Steps to Download B.A. Second Year Marksheet

Check out the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard;

Step 1: Visit the official website: uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results section

Step 3: Enter the roll number and submit

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Passing Criteria for Rajasthan University B.A. 2nd Year Result 2023

Students must meet the minimum qualifying criteria set by the authorities in order to clear the second year. Check the details below;

  • Theory- 35%
  • Practical- 50%

Rajasthan University UG Result 2023 Overview

University

Rajasthan University

Examination

Rajasthan University UG PG Examination 2023

Course

Bachelor of Arts (2nd Year)

Rajasthan University Result Release Date

July 9, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

uniraj.ac.in

