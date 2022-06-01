Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    RBSE 12th Result 2022 Announced: 96.53% Students Pass in Science, 97.53% in Commerce, Check Complete Statistics Here

    The Rajasthan board class 12 results for Science and Commerce have been announced today. Students can check the RBSE 12th Science & Commerce result on the official website of the board -rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Check pass percentage, toppers list and statistics details here. 

    Updated: Jun 1, 2022 15:30 IST
    RBSE 12th Result 2022
    RBSE 12th Result 2022, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science & Commerce Statistics: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE)  has declared the Rajasthan Board result for Science and Commerce today on 1st June 2022. As per the released time, RBSE 12th Science & Commerce result has been announced at 2 PM. Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window.  As per the numbers shared, a total of 2,32,005 students have got their Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 while the rest 27,339 students can check their RBSE 12th Commerce Results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Also, the board will issue the original documents few days after the announcement of result. The exam was held from 24th March and continued until 26th April 2022.

    Check Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Check Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    RBSE 12th Result 2022 Statistics 

    As per the numbers shared, a total of 2,32,005 students appeared for their Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 while the rest 27,339 students appeared for their RBSE 12th Commerce Results 2022. 

    Streams

    No of Students

    Rajasthan 12th Science Results

    2,32,005

    RBSE 12th Commerce Results

    27,339

    RBSE 12th Science Subject-Wise Statistics 2022

     RBSE 12th Result Science 2022 Statistics

    Check RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 Statistics District-Wise 

    RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 Statistics

    Check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 Statistics District-Wise

    Previous Year's RBSE 12th Science Result Statistics

    Along with the Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2022, the board has released the statistics. In RBSE 12th Science result 2021, 2,18,232 students passed in the exam. Here students can check the past few year's Rajasthan Board Science result statistics - 

    RBSE 12th Result Science Statistics

    Years 

    Total appeared

    Total passed

    Overall pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    2021

    2,36,030

    2,35,954

    99.48%

    		    

    2020

    237305

    218232

    91.96

    94.90

    90.61

    2019

    2,57,719

    2,39,367

    92.88

    95.86

    91.59

    Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce Result Statistics

    Students can go through the below mentioned previous year statistics to keep their expectations realistic - 

    Years 

    Total appeared

    Total passed

    Overall pass %

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    2021

    31,953

    31,903

    99.73%

    99.76%

    99.72%

    2020

    36068

    34079

    94.49%

    96.94%

    93.18%

    2019

    41,651

    38,095

    91.46%

    95.31%

    89.40%

    Also Read: RBSE 12th Result 2022 Declared Live: Check Rajasthan Class 12th Science and Commerce Results at rajresults.nic.in

