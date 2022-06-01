RBSE 12th Result 2022 Announced: 96.53% Students Pass in Science, 97.53% in Commerce, Check Complete Statistics Here

RBSE 12th Result 2022, Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science & Commerce Statistics: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Rajasthan Board result for Science and Commerce today on 1st June 2022. As per the released time, RBSE 12th Science & Commerce result has been announced at 2 PM. Students can download their Rajasthan Board mark sheets by using their roll number in the login window. As per the numbers shared, a total of 2,32,005 students have got their Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2022 while the rest 27,339 students can check their RBSE 12th Commerce Results on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Also, the board will issue the original documents few days after the announcement of result. The exam was held from 24th March and continued until 26th April 2022.

RBSE 12th Result 2022 Statistics

Streams No of Students Rajasthan 12th Science Results 2,32,005 RBSE 12th Commerce Results 27,339

RBSE 12th Science Subject-Wise Statistics 2022

Check RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 Statistics District-Wise

RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 Statistics

Check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2022 Statistics District-Wise

Previous Year's RBSE 12th Science Result Statistics

Along with the Rajasthan Board 12th Science result 2022, the board has released the statistics. In RBSE 12th Science result 2021, 2,18,232 students passed in the exam. Here students can check the past few year's Rajasthan Board Science result statistics -

RBSE 12th Result Science Statistics

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 2,36,030 2,35,954 99.48% 2020 237305 218232 91.96 94.90 90.61 2019 2,57,719 2,39,367 92.88 95.86 91.59

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Commerce Result Statistics

Students can go through the below mentioned previous year statistics to keep their expectations realistic -

Years Total appeared Total passed Overall pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2021 31,953 31,903 99.73% 99.76% 99.72% 2020 36068 34079 94.49% 96.94% 93.18% 2019 41,651 38,095 91.46% 95.31% 89.40%

