RBSE Board Exam 2024: RBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Dates Announced; Check Rajasthan Board Updates

RBSE Board Exam 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the RBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2024 dates. According to the official schedule, Rajasthan Board Exams 2024 will be conducted from February 15 to April 10, 2024.

The board is yet to release the detailed RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024 dates. Once released, students appearing for the upcoming RBSE Board Exam 2024 can download the timetable on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Board Exams 2024: Rajasthan Board Syllabus, Admit Card and More

After the publication of the Rajasthan Board Date Sheet 2024, the board will also announce the admit card release date. Students appearing for the Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th exams 2024 must carry a hall ticket to the examination hall.

Also, the authorities have published the RBSE 10th board syllabus 2024 for Hindi, English, Maths, science, and social studies on the exam portal. Students must start preparing hard for the exams as the date is near.

RBSE Board Exams 2024 will be held for 100 marks (80 marks for some subjects). Over 10 lakh students are expected to appear in RBSE Board Exams 2024. The annual exams will be held for the arts, science, and commerce streams.

RBSE Board Exams 2023: Check Past Year Result

In 2023, 90.65% of boys and 94.06% of girls qualified for RBSE 12th exams 2023. On the other hand, 89.78% of boys and 91.31% of girls cleared RBSE 10th exam.

