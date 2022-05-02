RBSE Board Result 2022: Know Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Results Expected Date Here

RBSE Board Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to declare the RBSE 10th and 12th result 2022 in the second week of June. Students can check their RBSE class 10thand 12th result 2022 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Earlier, as per media reports, the schools have sent in the grades of students to the board.

Therefore, it is expected that the RBSE 10th 12th results can be out in June. To check the Rajasthan Board 10th 12th result 2022, students have to use their roll number. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page after the declaration of the result.

How To Check RBSE Board Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th?

Rajasthan Board class 10th result will be available in online mode. Students can check the RBSE 10th results on the official website or via SMS. To check the Rajasthan class 10th and 12th result, students will have to visit the official website - rajresults.nic.in. Students should keep their admit cards ready to access RBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 quickly.

On the homepage, they need to click on the relevant link and the result of RBSE 10th 12th will appear on the screen. Alternatively, students can also access the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS. They can check their RBSE 10th result 2022 through SMS by following this - students will have to send SMS in this format - RESULT(space)RAJ10(space)ROLLNUMBER and send it at 56263.

RBSE Board Exam 2022 for Class 10th and 12th

As per the released dates, the authorities conducted the Rajasthan Board class 10th exam from 31st March to 26th April 2022 whereas class 12th exams were held from 24th March to 26th April 2022. Also, as per media reports, on 10th Jan, the Education Minister said that more than 20 lakh students will take the examination at a total of 6074 centres. A total of 2874 Home Guards and about 830 Police Japts were appointed for the successful and safe conduct of examinations.

