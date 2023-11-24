RUK Revaluation Results 2023 Announced; Download Rayalaseema University Mark Sheet Here

RUK Results 2023: Rayalaseema University, Andhra Pradesh has announced the undergraduate degree fourth-semester results for the August session. Students who applied for re-evaluation can check out their results on the official website: ruk.ac.in. They will have to enter the hall ticket number to access the scorecard.

RUK revaluation results 2023 were declared on November 21, 2023. The results have only been published for the students who were not satisfied with their marks and applied for re-evaluation of copies. They can also get the direct link to access results here.

Rayalaseema University 4th Semester Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

RUK Results 2023 CLICK HERE

How to Check RUK Results 2023?

Students can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ruk.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the results section

Step 3: Click on the U.G. Degree - IV semester revaluation result link

Step 4: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 5: RUK August Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the scorecard

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference

Details Mentioned on RUK Result 2023 Marksheet

Check out the important details below:

Student name

Course Name

Registration Number

Roll number

Exam Name

Semester/Year

Revaluated Marks

Passing Status

Rayalaseema University Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Rayalaseema University, Andhra Pradesh Result Name U.G. Degree - IV Semester Revaluation Results 2023 (August) Result Date November 21, 2023 (OUT) Official Website ruk.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Hall Ticket Number

Also Read: Haryana Schools Closed Tomorrow Due to Assembly Elections; Check Haryana School News Here