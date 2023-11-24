RUK Revaluation Results 2023 Announced; Download Rayalaseema University Mark Sheet Here

RUK Results 2023: Rayalaseema University, Andhra Pradesh has announced the undergraduate degree fourth-semester results for the August session. Students who applied for re-evaluation can check out their results on the official website: ruk.ac.in. They will have to enter the hall ticket number to access the scorecard.
RUK revaluation results 2023 were declared on November 21, 2023. The results have only been published for the students who were not satisfied with their marks and applied for re-evaluation of copies. They can also get the direct link to access results here.
Rayalaseema University 4th Semester Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is given below:
RUK Results 2023
How to Check RUK Results 2023?
Students can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: ruk.ac.in
Step 2: Now, go to the results section
Step 3: Click on the U.G. Degree - IV semester revaluation result link
Step 4: Submit the hall ticket number
Step 5: RUK August Results 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: View and download the scorecard
Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference
Details Mentioned on RUK Result 2023 Marksheet
Check out the important details below:
- Student name
- Course Name
- Registration Number
- Roll number
- Exam Name
- Semester/Year
- Revaluated Marks
- Passing Status
Rayalaseema University Result 2023 Overview
Conducting Body
Rayalaseema University, Andhra Pradesh
Result Name
U.G. Degree - IV Semester Revaluation Results 2023 (August)
Result Date
November 21, 2023 (OUT)
Official Website
ruk.ac.in
Login Credentials to Access
Hall Ticket Number
