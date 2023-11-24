  1. Home
RUK Revaluation Results 2023 Announced; Download Rayalaseema University Mark Sheet Here

RUK revaluation results are out now. Students can check out UG 4th semester results on the official website: ruk.ac.in. Check the steps to download the mark sheet here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 24, 2023 13:17 IST
RUK Results 2023 Declared
RUK Results 2023: Rayalaseema University, Andhra Pradesh has announced the undergraduate degree fourth-semester results for the August session. Students who applied for re-evaluation can check out their results on the official website: ruk.ac.in. They will have to enter the hall ticket number to access the scorecard.

RUK revaluation results 2023 were declared on November 21, 2023. The results have only been published for the students who were not satisfied with their marks and applied for re-evaluation of copies. They can also get the direct link to access results here.

Rayalaseema University 4th Semester Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

RUK Results 2023

CLICK HERE

How to Check RUK Results 2023?

Students can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ruk.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the results section

Step 3: Click on the U.G. Degree - IV semester revaluation result link

Step 4: Submit the hall ticket number

Step 5: RUK August Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the scorecard

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference

Details Mentioned on RUK Result 2023 Marksheet

Check out the important details below:

  • Student name
  • Course Name
  • Registration Number
  • Roll number
  • Exam Name
  • Semester/Year
  • Revaluated Marks
  • Passing Status

Rayalaseema University Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Rayalaseema University, Andhra Pradesh

Result Name

U.G. Degree - IV Semester Revaluation Results 2023 (August)

Result Date

November 21, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

ruk.ac.in

Login Credentials to Access

Hall Ticket Number

