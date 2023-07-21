SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha PG Merit List: Odisha Higher Education Department has released the SAMS Odisha PG merit list. Those who have applied for admission can check their admission merit list through the link provided on the official website.
According to the schedule given, candidates eligible to complete the choice filling can visit the website until July 23, 2023, and enter their choices. The provisional allotment list for the first selection round will be available on the official website on July 28, 2023.
The SAMS Odisha PG Merit list is available on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also check the PG merit list through the link available here.
SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 - Click Here
How to Check SAMS Odisha PG Merit List
The SAMS Odisha PG merit list is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the merit list.
Step 1: Visit the SAMS Odisha official website
Step 2: Click on the PG section on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the PG admission subject and hall ticket number in the given link
Step 4: The PG merit list will be displayed
Step 5: Download the merit list for further admission process
SAMS Odisha PG Admission Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Publication of subject-wise and State-wide merit list
|
July 20, 2023
|
Choice filling by eligible applicants
|
July 20 to 23, 2023
|
Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats
|
July 28, 2023
|
Selection of Slide-up/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees
|
July 29 to 31, 2023
|
Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions
|
July 31 to August 2, 2023
