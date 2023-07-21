SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha PG Merit List: Odisha Higher Education Department has released the SAMS Odisha PG merit list. Those who have applied for admission can check their admission merit list through the link provided on the official website.

According to the schedule given, candidates eligible to complete the choice filling can visit the website until July 23, 2023, and enter their choices. The provisional allotment list for the first selection round will be available on the official website on July 28, 2023.

The SAMS Odisha PG Merit list is available on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also check the PG merit list through the link available here.

SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 - Click Here

How to Check SAMS Odisha PG Merit List

The SAMS Odisha PG merit list is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the merit list.

Step 1: Visit the SAMS Odisha official website

Step 2: Click on the PG section on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the PG admission subject and hall ticket number in the given link

Step 4: The PG merit list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the merit list for further admission process

SAMS Odisha PG Admission Schedule

Particulars Date Publication of subject-wise and State-wide merit list July 20, 2023 Choice filling by eligible applicants July 20 to 23, 2023 Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats July 28, 2023 Selection of Slide-up/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees July 29 to 31, 2023 Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions July 31 to August 2, 2023

