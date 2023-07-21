  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

Odisha Higher Education Department has released the SAMS Odisha PG merit list. Students who have applied can check the merit list through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 10:18 IST
SAMS Odisha PG Merit List Released
SAMS Odisha PG Merit List Released

SAMS Odisha PG Merit List: Odisha Higher Education Department has released the SAMS Odisha PG merit list. Those who have applied for admission can check their admission merit list through the link provided on the official website. 

According to the schedule given, candidates eligible to complete the choice filling can visit the website until July 23, 2023, and enter their choices. The provisional allotment list for the first selection round will be available on the official website on July 28, 2023. 

The SAMS Odisha PG Merit list is available on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also check the PG merit list through the link available here.  

SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 - Click Here

How to Check SAMS Odisha PG Merit List

The SAMS Odisha PG merit list is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the merit list.

Step 1: Visit the SAMS Odisha official website

Step 2: Click on the PG section on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the PG admission subject and hall ticket number in the given link

Step 4: The PG merit list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the merit list for further admission process

SAMS Odisha PG Admission Schedule

Particulars

Date

Publication of subject-wise and State-wide merit list

July 20, 2023

Choice filling by eligible applicants

July 20 to 23, 2023

Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats

July 28, 2023

Selection of Slide-up/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees 

July 29 to 31, 2023

Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions

July 31 to August 2, 2023

Also Read: Telangana Rains: Osmania University Postpones Exams, Revised Schedule To Be Released Soon
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023