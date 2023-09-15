SAMS Odisha Phase 2 UG Admission Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at samsodisha.gov.in

  1. Home
SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: The Higher Education Department, Odisha will close the registration window for SAMS Odisha UG admission tomorrow on September 16, 2023. Candidates can apply online at samsodisha.gov.in. Check steps to apply

Updated: Sep 15, 2023 17:31 IST
SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023: The Higher Education Department, Odisha will be closing the registration window for phase 2 UG admission tomorrow on September 16, 2023. Candidates can fill out their form online at samsodisha.gov.in by 11:45 PM. Apart from this, candidates will also be given the provision to edit their earlier submitted CAF from September 17 to 18, 2023. Based on that, the officials will release the SAMS Odisha provisional allotment of seats for UG admission on September 26, 2023.

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023 Dates for Phase 2

Candidates can check the SAMS phase 2 admission schedule in the table provided below: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date for applying online for CAF 

September 16, 2023 (Tomorrow)

Editing of the earlier submitted CAF

September 17 to 18, 2023

Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats along with wait listed applicants in HEl's e-Space

September 26, 2023

Online payment of admission fees by the selected applicants through SAMS [Student's Account] portal

September 26 to 28, 2023

Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection)

September 27 to 30, 2023

Data update of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for First Round

September 27 to 30, 2023

Reporting of waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents

October 3 to 4, 2023

Publication of merit list of selected candidates

October 6, 2023 

How to register for SAMS Odisha Phase 2 UG Admission? 

SAMS Odisha UG admission form can be filled and submitted till September 16, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to apply for SAMS Odisha Degree admission: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on SAMS Odisha UG Admission 2023 or Degree link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the registration details and click on submit

Step 4: Once done, fill in the application form

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future references 

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 UG Seat Allotment Result 2023 

As per the revised schedule, the provisional allotment of seats will be released on September 26, 2023. Candidates can make the payment of admission fees from September 26 to 28, 2023 and reporting of the applicants at allotted institutions for admission can be done from September 27 to 30, 2023. 

