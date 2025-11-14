Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
News

Schools in Ghaziabad, Gurugram to Go Hybrid Until Class 5, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 14, 2025, 10:03 IST

Schools in Gurugram and Ghaziabad will be conducted in Hybrid mode for students until class 5 owing to the deteorating air quality in the Delhi. Check latest updates here.

Schools in Ghaziabad, Gurugram to Go Hybrid Until Class 5
Schools in Ghaziabad, Gurugram to Go Hybrid Until Class 5
Key Points

  • Schools in gurugram to be conducted in hybrid mode for students until class 5
  • Haryana government conducts extensive assessment of air quality
  • Parents can opt for classes in physical or online mode

Hybrid Mode for Schools: Schools in Gurugram and Ghaziabad have switched to hybrid mode taking into consideration the worsening air quality in the national capital. This is after a few schools in Delhi were directed to conduct classes for students until class 5 in the hybrid mode. 

Schools in Ghaziabad have switched to hybrid mode for students until class 5. The order issued states that all schools must follow the order strictly to ensure that the health of students is not compromised. 

The order to switch schools to hybrid mode in Gurugram has been taken considering the health and safety of students. 

As per the official tweet issued by DC Gurugram, as per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under Stage-III classes for students from nursery to 5 will be held in the hybrid mode across schools in Gurugram district. Physical classes for students from nursery to class 5 are postponed until further notice.

