Schools in Ghaziabad, Gurugram to Go Hybrid Until Class 5, Check Latest Updates Here

Hybrid Mode for Schools: Schools in Gurugram and Ghaziabad have switched to hybrid mode taking into consideration the worsening air quality in the national capital. This is after a few schools in Delhi were directed to conduct classes for students until class 5 in the hybrid mode.

Schools in Ghaziabad have switched to hybrid mode for students until class 5. The order issued states that all schools must follow the order strictly to ensure that the health of students is not compromised.

The order to switch schools to hybrid mode in Gurugram has been taken considering the health and safety of students.