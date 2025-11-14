Schools in Ghaziabad, Gurugram to Go Hybrid Until Class 5, Check Latest Updates Here

Key Points
- Schools in gurugram to be conducted in hybrid mode for students until class 5
- Haryana government conducts extensive assessment of air quality
- Parents can opt for classes in physical or online mode
Hybrid Mode for Schools: Schools in Gurugram and Ghaziabad have switched to hybrid mode taking into consideration the worsening air quality in the national capital. This is after a few schools in Delhi were directed to conduct classes for students until class 5 in the hybrid mode.
Schools in Ghaziabad have switched to hybrid mode for students until class 5. The order issued states that all schools must follow the order strictly to ensure that the health of students is not compromised.
The order to switch schools to hybrid mode in Gurugram has been taken considering the health and safety of students.
#Order | In view of the deteriorating air quality and as per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under Stage-III (Severe Air Quality), classes for students up to Class V in all schools of Gurugram district will now be conducted in Hybrid Mode — both… pic.twitter.com/iymyBNj2Uw— DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) November 13, 2025
As per the official tweet issued by DC Gurugram, as per the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under Stage-III classes for students from nursery to 5 will be held in the hybrid mode across schools in Gurugram district. Physical classes for students from nursery to class 5 are postponed until further notice.
Also Read: FMGE December 2025 Registration Begin Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here to Apply
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation