SNAP 2022: Phase 1 Exams Today: Check Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions Here

SNAP 2022 Exams: Symbiosis International University will be conducting the SNAP 2022 Phase 1 Examination today. As per the schedule released, the SNAP 2022 Test 1 will be conducted for a duration of 60 Minutes (1 hour) across the designated exam centres.

SNAP 2022 Test 1 will be conducted from 2 PM to 3 PM. Test 2 and Test 3 will be conducted on December 18 and 23, 2022 respectively. Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to download the admit card through the link given on the official website.

Candidates appearing for the examinations can check here the instructions to be followed when appearing for the SNAP 2022 exams.

SNAP 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the SNAP 2022 exams can check here the guidelines to be followed when appearing for the examinations.

Download the SNAP 2022 Admit Card through the link given on the website. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card with them to the exam centre. Along with the admit card candidates are also required to carry a valid photo ID card with them. The following IDs are acceptable along with the admit card.

Driving license

Passport

Voter ID card

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Candidates are also advised to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exams commence. At the exam centre candidates will be required to complete the registration and biometric and photo data requirements at the exam centre.

After completing the registrations students will be let into the exam centre with proper frisking at the entry. Students are hence advised not to carry any items which are prohibited at the exam centre.

Candidates are not allowed to carry gadgets like mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets to the exam centre.

SNAP 2022 Exam Details

The SNAP 2022 exams are conducted for 60 minutes. Candidates will be asked questions from Sections like General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, and Data Sufficiency.

