Space Talk: Today Mysuru School Students to Connect with Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Six students of Excel Public School, Mysuru are set to interact with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently stationed at the International Space Station as a part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) Mission.

The interaction will take place via an amateur radio frequency exchange through the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) initiative, coordinated with the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru at 4 PM IST today, Friday, July 4, 2025.

The following list of students will interact with the astronaut:

Bhuvan PM

Namasyu A

Tanish Tejaswi MS

Pranav CN

Vishruth R

Sanat Raj G

The students will be guided by their mentor and amateur radio club custodian, Mahesh MB. Students will use amateur radio transceivers to communicate via RF transmissions. These transceivers will be set up to send and receive signals through the ARISS ground station infrastructure, enabling a Q&A session between Earth and space. The interaction aims to introduce young learners to space science, communications technology, and orbital research.