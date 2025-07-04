Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Space Talk: Today Mysuru School Students to Connect with Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Six students from Mysuru set to participate in a Q&A with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Axiom-4 Mission) stationed at the International Space Station today, on July 4, 2025, at 4 PM IST. The program aims to educate students on space science, communications, and orbital research.

ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 4, 2025, 13:11 IST
Six students from Mysuru to interact with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.
Six students of Excel Public School, Mysuru are set to interact with astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is currently stationed at the International Space Station as a part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) Mission. 

The interaction will take place via an amateur radio frequency exchange through the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) initiative, coordinated with the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru at 4 PM IST today, Friday, July 4, 2025. 

The following list of students will interact with the astronaut: 

  • Bhuvan PM
  • Namasyu A
  • Tanish Tejaswi MS
  • Pranav CN
  • Vishruth R
  • Sanat Raj G

The students will be guided by their mentor and amateur radio club custodian, Mahesh MB. Students will use amateur radio transceivers to communicate via RF transmissions. These transceivers will be set up to send and receive signals through the ARISS ground station infrastructure, enabling a Q&A session between Earth and space. The interaction aims to introduce young learners to space science, communications technology, and orbital research.

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

