SWAYAM January 2023 Registration Last Date Extended till September 24, Apply Soon at swayam.nta.ac.in

SWAYAM January 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for the January semester of the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses. As per the notice released, now candidates can fill up the SWAYAM application form till September 25, 2023, whereas they can pay the fees till September 25, 2023 (11:50 pm).

The notice states, “The candidates are informed that the last date for submission of Online Application Form for the January 2023 Semester has been extended to enable the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said Exam.” Earlier, the last date to apply for the SWAYAM January Exam was September 20 and the deadline for fee payment was September 21, 2023.

SWAYAM 2023 January Exam Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the extended dates for the SWAYAM January 2023 exam:

Events Revised dates Existing dates Online submission of application form August 31 to September 24, 2023 August 31 to September 20, 2023 Successful final transaction of fee September 25, 2023 (upto 11:50 pm) September 21, 2023 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars September 26 to 28, 2023 September 23 to 25, 2023

How to apply for the SWAYAM January 2023 Exam?

The registration process was started on August 31, 2023. Candidates who are yet to fill up the application form can apply online by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SWAYAM January 2023 Exam registration link

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details and login to the account

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fees

Step 5: Submit, download the page and keep a hard copy for future references

SWAYAM 2023 January Semester Application Correction Facility

As per the updates, the correction window for SWAYAM will be activated from September 26, 2023, on the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in. Candidates can make corrections to the form till September 28, 2023. Depending on the changes made, they will have to pay correction fees as well. The fee payment can be done through credit or debit cards, net banking and UPI payment modes.

SWAYAM January 2023 Exam

As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on October 19, 20 and 21, 2023 for 3 hours. SWAYAM January examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 to 6 pm. The question paper will be in English, except in language courses where the question paper will only be in the respective language.

