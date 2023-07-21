SWAYAM July 2022 Result Announced; Get Direct Link, Statistics Here

SWAYAM July 2022 Result: Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds result has been declared. Candidates who appeared in SWAYAM LOT-IV examinations for 67 Courses (all held in Hybrid mode) can check out their results on the official websites: swayam.gov.in or swayam.nta.ac.in by entering the login details.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the July 2022 semester exams for SWAYAM courses on February 25-26, 2023. The exams were held in 4 sessions at 166 centers in 87 cities across India. The exam was held in 346 papers and the medium of the paper was English except in language papers.
Candidates must note that NTA has only issued the provisional scorecard. The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National coordinators. Candidates can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 for clarifications.
SWAYAM July 2022 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to check scores is given below:
|
Swayam Score Card Download
How to Check SWAYAM July 2022 Result?
Candidates can follow the below steps to download the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on download scorecard SWAYAM July 2022 semester exams
Step 3: Enter the application number or email ID and password
Step 4: The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the scorecard
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
SWAYAM July 2022 Result: Check Complete Statistics
Candidates can check out the statistics below:
|
Mode of exam
|
Count of papers
|
Count of candidates
admitted
|
Count of candidates
appeared
|
Computer Based Test
(CBT) mode
|
268
|
58,538
|
53,397
|
Hybrid mode
|
78
|
6,811
|
6,072
|
(CBT + Paper pen mode)
|
Total
|
346
|
65,349
|
59,469
