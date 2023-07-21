  1. Home
SWAYAM July 2022 Result Announced; Get Direct Link, Statistics Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the SWAYAM July 2022 Result. Candidates can check their results on the official websites: swayam.gov.in or swayam.nta.ac.in by entering their login details.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 18:09 IST
SWAYAM July 2022 Result: Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds result has been declared. Candidates who appeared in SWAYAM LOT-IV examinations for 67 Courses (all held in Hybrid mode) can check out their results on the official websites: swayam.gov.in or swayam.nta.ac.in by entering the login details.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the July 2022 semester exams for SWAYAM courses on February 25-26, 2023. The exams were held in 4 sessions at 166 centers in 87 cities across India. The exam was held in 346 papers and the medium of the paper was English except in language papers.

Candidates must note that NTA has only issued the provisional scorecard. The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National coordinators. Candidates can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 for clarifications.

SWAYAM July 2022 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check scores is given below:

Swayam Score Card Download

Click Here

How to Check SWAYAM July 2022 Result?

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on download scorecard SWAYAM July 2022 semester exams

Step 3: Enter the application number or email ID and password

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

SWAYAM July 2022 Result: Check Complete Statistics 

Candidates can check out the statistics below:

Mode of exam

Count of papers

Count of candidates

admitted

Count of candidates

appeared

Computer Based Test

(CBT) mode

268

58,538

53,397

Hybrid mode

78

6,811

6,072

(CBT + Paper pen mode)

Total

346

65,349

59,469


