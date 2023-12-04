Tamil Nadu NMMS 2024 Registrations Commcence, Get Direct Link Here

TN NMMS 2024 Scholarship: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for Tamil Nadu NMMS 2024. Students eligible to apply for the scholarship exam can register for the exams through the link available on the official website. The application link is available on the official website.

According to the notification released, the last date for students to submit their applications is December 19, 2023. The applications are to be submitted in the offline mode to the head of schools. The Tamil Nadu NMMS 2024 scholarship exams are scheduled to be held on February 3, 2024.

Candidates can visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in to download the TN NMMS 2024 application form. The direct link for candidates to download and fill out the TN NMMS 2024 scholarship exam application is also available here.

TN NMMS 2024 Exam Notification - Click Here

TN NMMS 2024 Exam Application - Click Here

Tamil Nadu NMMS 2024 Exam Details

According to the notification released, Tamil Nadu NMMS 2024 exams will be conducted on February 3, 2024. Students in class 8 from government and government-aided schools recorgnised by the state government are eligible to appear. Students applying also must have a family income of less than Rs. 3,50,000 annually. Those clearing the scholarship exam will be eligible for scholarships worth Rs. 12000.

Steps to Apply for TN NMMS Scholarship Exam 2024

The application link for the Tamil Nadu NMMS Scholarship 2024 is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the application form link

Step 3: Download the application form

Step 4: Enter the required details and submit the application form with the required fee

