Tamil Nadu Schools Closed on Dec 4 Due to Cyclone Michaung; Check School Updates Here

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: According to the local reports, schools in Puducherry and Karaikal District will remain closed on December 4, 2023. The decision has been taken considering the safety of students against çyclone ‘Michaung’. In case of any queries or confusion, parents and students must get in touch with the school authorities.

It must be noted that there has been no official confirmation regarding the Tamil Nadu school holiday until now. There are chances that the closure of schools will be announced as the authorities would not risk the students’ lives.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Chennai and Neighbouring Regions

Cyclone Michaung is forming over the Bay of Bengal. Some areas are affected due to waterlogging which is ultimately results in traffic congestion and other hurdles. Also, IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai and neighbouring areas for December 2 and 3, 2023.

Eighteen teams remain available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, while ten more teams are expected to be ready soon. Cyclone Michaung is expected to move toward the west-northwest, strengthen into a depression on December 2, and then, on December 3, move over the Southwest Bay of Bengal into a cyclonic storm.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to Andra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Parents or students can keep checking this page for the latest updates on the Tamil Nadu school holiday here.

Also Read: School Holidays in December 2023: Schools to Remain Closed on Valmiki Jayanti, Christmas and New Year’s Eve; List Here