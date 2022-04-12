Tamil Nadu to establish 10 new Arts and Science colleges focusing on skill development

Tamil Nadu state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi when addressing the state assembly recently mentioned that the government has proposed the establishment of 10 new Arts and Science colleges across the state with an aim to direct higher education towards improving enrollment, enhancing skills and employability of students.

The minister stated that the colleges will be established at an outlay of Rs. 166.5 Cr and the move will make higher education more accessible to the rural students and those students from state-run schools who are being provided with a monthly grant of Rs.1000 to pursue higher education.

New colleges in Tamil Nadu

The new colleges will be established in Aravakurichi, Anthiyur, Gingee, Manapparai, Reddiarchatram, Sriperumbudur, Thirumayam, Thalli, Thirukattupalli, and Vadalur. TN Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the financial grants for the students from state government schools to help them in pursuing higher education. The Education Minister further added that based on the CM’s guidance the focus of education has shifted to improving the enrollment of students and enhancing their skills and employability.

The minister further added that a World Skill academy and Smart Manufacturing Technology Centre will be established at a cost of Rs. 10 Cr. each in six government polytechnic institutions in the state. He further added that the government will be establishing a research park with an incubation centre at Anna University at an estimate of Rs. 50 Cr to benefit almost 20,000 research students.

Other announcements

Among the other announcements made by the education minister, Lateral entry to 2nd year Engineering courses for Diploma students, the introduction of industry skill-based courses for B.E, B.Tech and MCA students from Anna University through IBM and TN Skill Development Corporation, Marine Sports and Tourism Centre at Tondi Campus of Alagappa University were included.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi when speaking of the schemes introduced by the government stated that the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' Scheme was introduced to bridge the learning gap which rose during the pandemic received overwhelming responses from close to 30 Lakh students. The scheme has also attracted close to 3.96 Lakh students from Private schools apart from CBSE and aided schools and 25.45 Lakh students from Government schools.

The School Education Minister also announced the introduction of high-tech computer labs in 2.713 middle schools which will benefit close to 10 Lakh students and teachers. Close to 7,500 smart classes will also be established in all the government schools in the first phase of the 4-year plan to create smart classrooms in all the government primary schools.

Aiming to inculcate an interest in the latest technologies in students, the government will be setting up computer coding clubs and robotics clubs, training students on ethical hacking and also conducting state-level hackathons.

