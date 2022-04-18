TANCET 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022: According to the latest updates available, Anna University has extended the last date for the submission of the TANCET 2022 applications. According to the revised schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the TANCET 2022 applications is April 21, 2022. Students who are yet to submit the TANCET 2022 can visit the official website to complete the TANCET 2022 Registration and Application Process.

Candidates can also complete the TSNCET 2022 Registration and Application process through the link available on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. A direct link for candidates to complete the TANCET 2022 applications is also available below.

Anna University will conduct the TANCET entrance test on different dates. As per the schedule, TANCET 2022 for MBA and MCA will be held on 14th May. While the TANCET 2022 exam date for ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan is 15th May.

TANCET Application Form 2022 - Direct Link

How To Apply for TANCET 2022?

Those who have yet not filled out the application form can apply for the TANCET entrance exam on the official website, i.e., tancet.annauniv.edu. Those who are pursuing their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for TANCET 2022 entrance test. Know steps to apply here -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu and click on the tab - TANCET Registration.

Step 2 - Register by entering details to generate credentials.

Step 3 - TANCET login credentials will be sent to the provided email ID Step 4 - Now re-login by using generated TANCET credentials and pay the application fee.

Step 5 - After paying the application fee, now fill TANCET MBA application form and upload all the requisite documents.

Step 6 - Submit the TANCET application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Documents Required to fill TANCET Application Form 2022

As per the TANCET website, applicants are instructed to carefully read the "procedure for online registration" and specifications for photo and signature images. “Any deviations in the photo and signature images lead to rejection of your application. Selfies and photos taken by mobile are strictly not allowed,” the official website said. Check the list of documents to be uploaded here -

Scanned image of photograph (The image must be in jpg format and the file size should be less than 50 KB). Scanned image of signature (The image must be in jpg format and the file size should be less than 11 KB). Marksheet of last qualifying exam. Caste certificate (If applicable)

TANCET 2022

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Anna University annually. In order to take admission to the PG courses in participating institutes, candidates will have to qualify for the TANCET entrance test. The TANCET 2022 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will start from 10 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will start from 2.30 to 4.30 pm.

Also Read: KCET 2022 Application Form to Release Today, Register for Karnataka CET at kea.kar.nic.in