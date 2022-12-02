TANCET 2023 Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Announced Soon at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2023: As per the updates, Anna University, Chennai has recently postponed the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 exam dates. On the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu, Anna University has removed the TANCET 2023 exam dates released earlier. It is expected that the new dates for TANCET MBA, MCA and MTech for the next academic session will be announced soon.

Along with the TANCET exam dates 2023, the authorities are also expected to release the brochure and registration details. Earlier, TANCET MCA and M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Planning were scheduled for February 25, 2023. The TANCET MBA has to be held on February 26, 2023.

TANCET 2023 New Dates

On the official website of Anna University TANCET, it has been stated that the new dates for TANCET along with registration updates will be announced soon. Candidates who wish to appear for the TANCET 2023 exam will have to register online before the deadline, once the application window is actiavted. Once the dates have been announced, candidates interested in appearing for the TANCET 2023 will be able to view them on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

How to Register for TANCET 2023?

Eligible candidates for their respective courses have to apply in online mode for TANCET. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to fill TANCET 2023 registration form -

1st Step - Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on TANCET registration.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Register by entering all the asked details.

5th Step - Login and fill up the form, upload the specified documents.

6th Step - Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023

Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu conducts TANCET for admission to MBA, MCA and ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan Degree Programmes offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: XAT 2023: Application Dates Extended, Apply at xatonline.in