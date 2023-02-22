TANCET 2023 Registration Last Date Today, Check Exam Details Here

TANCET 2023 Registration Ends Today: As per the latest updates, Anna University will end the registrations for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) today- February 22, 2023. Those who seek admission to MBA and MCA programmes must apply for TANCET 2023 on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu till today. The authorities may not provide any extensions for registration purposes.

As per the official schedule, TANCET 2023 Exam will be conducted on March 25, 2023. The authorities will release the TANCET 2023 admit card on the official website on March 11, 2023. Candidates must note that it is important to carry a hall ticket along with valid ID proof. They can check out the entire TANCET 2023 Important Dates below.

TANCET 2023 Important Dates

Event Date TANCET 2023 registration ends February 22, 2023, TANCET admit card 2023 release date March 11, 2023, TANCET MBA 2023 exam date March 25, 2023

TANCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Register for TANCET 2023 Exam?

Today is the last date to register for TANCET 2023. Those who have not applied yet must do the same on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a few printouts

TANCET 2023 Exam

TANCET 2023 will be conducted on March 25, 2023. It will be conducted in offline mode and have a duration of 2 hours. The TANCET 2023 paper carries a total of 100 marks. The medium for the exam will be Tamil and English.

