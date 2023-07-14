TANCET Rank List 2023 for MBA, MCA releases at tn-mbamca.com, download pdf here

  1. Home
TANCET Rank List 2023: TN Govt has released the MBA, MCA rank list pdf today. Registered candidates can download their TANCET rank list online from the official website: tn-mbamca.com. Know steps to download here

Updated: Jul 14, 2023 13:47 IST
TANCET Rank List 2023: The government of Tamil Nadu has released the rank list for Tamil Nadu MBA and MCA online counselling admission 2023 today. The candidates can download the TANCET rank list 2023 for MBA, MCA online at tn-mbamca.com. They do not have to use any login credentials to download the TANCET rank list, as it has been released in the form of PDF. 

The rank lists have been released separately for both MBA and MCA courses. In case, they find any error or discrepancy in the rank list then they can contact the organisation via email or phone on or before July 18, 2023. All the candidates with their names in the TANCET rank list are eligible for the general counselling commencing from July 29, 2023 for MBA admissions. 

TANCET Rank List 2023 PDF 

Check below the direct link to download the rank pdf of MBA and MCA courses: 

Courses 

Rank List PDF 

TANCET MBA 

Download Here 

TANCET MCA

Download Here 

TANCET MBA Differently Abled 

Download Here 

TANCET MCA Differently Abled

Download Here 

Tamil Nadu MBA and MCA Counselling Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the table below for the important dates related to the TANCET merit list: 

Events

Dates

TANCET result declaration

April 14, 2023

Last date to download TANCET scorecard

May 20, 2023

TANCET MBA rank list

July 14, 2023

TANCET MCA rank list

July 14, 2023

Grievance redressal window for TANCET MBA rank list

July 15 to 18, 2023

Last date to download TANCET rank  list

To be notified

TANCET 2023 general counselling

July 29 to August 4, 2023

How to download TANCET Rank List 2023? 

Candidates are considered eligible for general counselling when their names appear on the TANCET rank list. To check the rank list, they can follow the steps given below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: tn-mbamca.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBA or MCA rank list pdf 

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future references 

What details will be mentioned on TANCET 2023 Rank List? 

Candidates can check the below-mentioned details mentioned on the Tamil Nadu MBA, MCA rank list:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Overall rank
  • Application number
  • Date of birth
  • Percentile score
  • Community
  • Community rank

How are TANCET 2023 Ranks allotted?

DTE, Chennai allots the ranks to the TANCET-qualified candidates based on their marks in the exam. TANCET score is normalised to allot percentile score to each candidate. Percentile score helps in the allotment of TANCET ranks. Community ranks are based on the score of the test taker across candidates in his/her community.  Those with the highest percentile score are given the first rank as per the TANCET rank list. 

