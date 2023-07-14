TANCET Rank List 2023 for MBA, MCA releases at tn-mbamca.com, download pdf here

TANCET Rank List 2023: The government of Tamil Nadu has released the rank list for Tamil Nadu MBA and MCA online counselling admission 2023 today. The candidates can download the TANCET rank list 2023 for MBA, MCA online at tn-mbamca.com. They do not have to use any login credentials to download the TANCET rank list, as it has been released in the form of PDF.

The rank lists have been released separately for both MBA and MCA courses. In case, they find any error or discrepancy in the rank list then they can contact the organisation via email or phone on or before July 18, 2023. All the candidates with their names in the TANCET rank list are eligible for the general counselling commencing from July 29, 2023 for MBA admissions.

TANCET Rank List 2023 PDF

Check below the direct link to download the rank pdf of MBA and MCA courses:

Courses Rank List PDF TANCET MBA Download Here TANCET MCA Download Here TANCET MBA Differently Abled Download Here TANCET MCA Differently Abled Download Here

Tamil Nadu MBA and MCA Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table below for the important dates related to the TANCET merit list:

Events Dates TANCET result declaration April 14, 2023 Last date to download TANCET scorecard May 20, 2023 TANCET MBA rank list July 14, 2023 TANCET MCA rank list July 14, 2023 Grievance redressal window for TANCET MBA rank list July 15 to 18, 2023 Last date to download TANCET rank list To be notified TANCET 2023 general counselling July 29 to August 4, 2023

How to download TANCET Rank List 2023?

Candidates are considered eligible for general counselling when their names appear on the TANCET rank list. To check the rank list, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tn-mbamca.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MBA or MCA rank list pdf

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and keep a hard copy of the same for future references

What details will be mentioned on TANCET 2023 Rank List?

Candidates can check the below-mentioned details mentioned on the Tamil Nadu MBA, MCA rank list:

Candidate’s name

Overall rank

Application number

Date of birth

Percentile score

Community

Community rank

How are TANCET 2023 Ranks allotted?

DTE, Chennai allots the ranks to the TANCET-qualified candidates based on their marks in the exam. TANCET score is normalised to allot percentile score to each candidate. Percentile score helps in the allotment of TANCET ranks. Community ranks are based on the score of the test taker across candidates in his/her community. Those with the highest percentile score are given the first rank as per the TANCET rank list.

