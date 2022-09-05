    Teachers Day 2022: UGG to launch Research Grants, Fellowship Schemes Today, Get Details Here

    Teachers Day 2022 - UGC Schemes: UGC will be launching a series of Fellowship schemes along with research grants as part of the Teachers Day 2022 Celebrations today. As per the official announcement made by the University Grants Commissions, it will be launching 5 new research grants and fellowship schemes today. The launch event is scheduled to be held at 3 PM today and it will be live streamed official Twitter and YouTube channels.

    3 Research Grant Schemes

    According to the UGC’s official statement, the commission will be launching three Research Grant Schemes which will be aimed at newly recruited faculty members, in-service faculty members and superannuated faculty members. The details of the scheme are listed below:

    Research Grant for in-service Faculty Members

    • Tenure: 2 Years
    • Target Audience: In-service Faculty Members

    Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited

    • Tenure: 2 Years
    • Target Audience: Post-doctoral students in the field of sciences, medical and engineering sciences.

    Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

    • Tenure: 3 Years
    • Target Audience: Superannuated Faculty Members engaged in research and teaching programmes.

    2 Fellowship Schemes

    Along with the research grant schemes, UGC will also launch two fellowship schemes for post-doctoral students, of which one is dedicated for girl students. The details of the scheme are listed below:

    Name

    Tenure

    Goal

    Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship Scheme

    3 Years

    To carry out the advanced studies and research in the fields of Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian Universities, Colleges and Institutions

    Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child

    5 Years

    Fellowship dedicated to single girl child

    UGC will be launching these schemes on the occasion of Teachers Day 2022, which is celebrated on 5th Sept 2022. Earlier in the day, President Draupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers Awards 2022 to 46 teachers for their contribution towards nation building.

