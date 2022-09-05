Teachers Day 2022: UGG to launch Research Grants, Fellowship Schemes Today, Get Details Here

Teachers Day 2022 - UGC Schemes: UGC will be launching a series of Fellowship schemes along with research grants as part of the Teachers Day 2022 Celebrations today. As per the official announcement made by the University Grants Commissions, it will be launching 5 new research grants and fellowship schemes today. The launch event is scheduled to be held at 3 PM today and it will be live streamed official Twitter and YouTube channels.

Online launch of UGC Research Grant / Fellowship Schemes on Teacher’s Day, on 5th September, 2022 at 3:00 PM.

Join us live on UGC Twitter (@ugc_india), UGC YouTube Channel

(https://t.co/xqDDKLRcXg) & UGC Facebook page

(https://t.co/IVFbRiBTOh). @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/iLQDn0Ys2G — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 4, 2022

3 Research Grant Schemes

According to the UGC’s official statement, the commission will be launching three Research Grant Schemes which will be aimed at newly recruited faculty members, in-service faculty members and superannuated faculty members. The details of the scheme are listed below:

Research Grant for in-service Faculty Members

Tenure: 2 Years

Tenure: 2 Years Target Audience: In-service Faculty Members

Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited

Tenure: 2 Years

Tenure: 2 Years Target Audience: Post-doctoral students in the field of sciences, medical and engineering sciences.

Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members

Tenure: 3 Years

Tenure: 3 Years Target Audience: Superannuated Faculty Members engaged in research and teaching programmes.

2 Fellowship Schemes

Along with the research grant schemes, UGC will also launch two fellowship schemes for post-doctoral students, of which one is dedicated for girl students. The details of the scheme are listed below:

Name Tenure Goal Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship Scheme 3 Years To carry out the advanced studies and research in the fields of Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian Universities, Colleges and Institutions Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child 5 Years Fellowship dedicated to single girl child

UGC will be launching these schemes on the occasion of Teachers Day 2022, which is celebrated on 5th Sept 2022. Earlier in the day, President Draupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers Awards 2022 to 46 teachers for their contribution towards nation building.

Also Read: National Teachers Awards 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to honour Teachers Today, Check Complete List Here