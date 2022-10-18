Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Close Today, Apply at tsmedadm.tsche.in

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling registrations are to close today - October 18, 2022. The link for students to register for the NEET UG counselling process in the state medical colleges will be available online until 6 PM today. The counselling process for the state colleges in Telangana is being conducted by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance examinations can visit the official website and complete the web counselling registration and application process through the link given. Candidates are first required to register thge contact information following which they can login to complete the application form and upload all necessary documents.

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - tsmedadm.tsche.in. Candidates can also register for Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling through the direct link provided here.

Telangana NEET UG counselling - Direct Link

Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations

The Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website. To register for the UG counselling procedure, candidates need to first complete the online application through the link which is available on the official website. After registering for the counselling process candidates can submit the counselling application form and the application fee. Follow the steps available here to check the NEET UG 2022 counselling registrations.

Step 1: Visit the Telangana NEET UG Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the Registration link and enter all required details

Step 3: Login using the registration credentials and complete the counselling application form

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the link given

Step 5: Take a printout of the filled application form and click on the final submission

Also Read: MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat allotment List (Today), Check at cetcell.mahacet.org