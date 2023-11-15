TISSNET 2024 Cancelled: CUET PG, CAT Scores To Be Considered For Postgraduate Admissions

TISSNET Cancelled: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has decided to cancel TISS National Entrance Test (NET). Now, admission to all of the postgraduate degrees, except two, will be done through the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) for the 2024-25 academic year.

The admission to the two other programmes: MA in human resource management and labour relations and MA in organisation development, change, and leadership will be based on Common Admission Test (CAT) scores. The institution also stated that further information, updates, and notifications will be released at the admissions website: admissions.tiss.edu soon.

The decision to cancel TISSNET

The institute decided in compliance with the mandate of the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission to conduct CUET for admission to postgraduate programmes in central, state, and other participating universities. The institute mentioned that the CUET PG exam provides a single-window opportunity to all postgraduate aspirants.

The official notice states, “The CUET (PG) provides a single-window opportunity for all Postgraduate students seeking admission to any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations, including State Universities, Deemed to be Universities and Private Universities across the country.”

TISSNET

Earlier, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted the national TISS NET exam to select candidates for 57 master’s programmes at the Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tuljapur, and Guwahati campuses (Master of Arts, Master of Science, and BEd-MEd integrated). For any further information, candidates can contact at the admission helpline number or they can check the official website.

Opposition to cancellation of TISSNET 2024

Many candidates have opposed the decision of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences to cancel the TISSNET exam 2-24 and conduct admissions to two postgraduate courses through the Common Admission Test (CAT). The aspirants reasoned that the CAT 2023 registration is over and they did not apply for the test. They have urged the institute to consider taking the previous exam for the academic year 2024 saying that they should have been notified earlier about admission through CAT.

