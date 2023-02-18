TISSNET Admit Card 2023 Releases, Download PG Admission Test Hall Ticket at admissions.tiss.edu

TISSNET Admit Card 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the TISS National Entrance Test (NET) admit card 2023 for postgraduate (PG) admission today - February 18. Registered candidates can download the TISSNET admit card 2023 from the official website - admissions.tiss.edu. They will have to use their email ID and password to download the TISS NET 2023 hall ticket.

Candidates will have to carry their TISSNET admit card 2023 on the day of exam, without which they will not be permitted to sit in the centre. TISS NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 25 in computer-based mode. The exam will be conducted from 2 to 3.40 PM at different exam centres.

How To Download TISSNET Admit Card 2023?

It has been mentioned on the official website - "PG Admission TISS NET 2023 hall ticket available now." All those candidates who will be appearing in the exam can download their TISS NET 2023 admit card by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TISS - admissions.tiss.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, find and click on - PG Admission TISS NET 2023 hall ticket available now.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Click on Get Hall Ticket.

5th Step - A login window will appear.

6th Step - Enter TISS login credentials - Email ID and Password.

7th Step - TISS NET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Also, the exam centre that has been mentioned on the admit card of TISSNET has been selected by the candidates based on the availability of seats. Exam centre change requests will not be accepted and entertained under any circumstances. Candidates must reach TISS NET exam centre on the specified time.

TISS NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the TISSNET must know the paper pattern of the PG entrance exam. TISS-NET is a 100 minutes exam and consists of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). TISS-NET is held to shortlist candidates for stage 2 based on the marks and the ratio of the number of seats released for individual programmes under each category.

