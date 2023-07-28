TN 11th Arrear Result 2023 Announced at dge.tn.gov.in, Get Marksheet Download Link Here

TN 11th Arrear Result 2023 Declared: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN 11th arrear result today, July 28, 2023. As per the official notification released, the Tamil Nadu First Year supplementary result was announced in the afternoon. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can visit the official website to check the result.

TN class 11 supplementary exams are conducted for students who were unable to score the required marks on their first attempt. The TN 11th arrear exam result 2023 is available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in. To check the results, students are to visit the website and enter the exam roll number and date of birth in the link provided.

Candidates can also download their Tamil Nadu class 11 supplementary mark sheet through the link provided. The mark sheet can be used for further admission procedures.

TN HSE +1 Result 2023 - Link Available Here

How to Check TN 11th Supplementary Result 2023?

The Directorate of Government Examination has been announced online. Follow the steps provided below to check the supplementary results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the first year June/ July 2023 - provisional certificate download

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: Download the supplementary mark sheet for further reference

What After TN 11th Arrear Result?

The results of the supplementary exams are available online. Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible to apply for further admission to class 12. It must also be noted that the application for totaling and revaluation of the HSE Plus 1 supplementary answer sheets will also be made available shortly.

