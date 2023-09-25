TN DEE Results 2023 to be Announced on Sept 27; Check Re-totaling, Re-evaluation Details

TN DEE Results 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Elementary Education, TN DEE June/July session result date has been announced. The authorities have decided to declare the results on September 27, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website: dge.tn.gov.in by entering the login details.

After the declaration of TN DEE Results 2023, candidates who wish to apply for re-totaling and scanning of answer sheets can apply on the official website from October 3 to 5, 2023 till 5 p.m. Candidates seeking photocopies of answer sheets must pay an application fee of Rs 275 per subject whereas those applying for re-totaling have to pay Rs 205 per subject.

TN DEE Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Soon)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

TN DEE Exam June/July Results 2023 Direct Link (Available Soon)

dge tn gov in result: Login Credentials Required

Candidates can check out the mandatory information to access results:

Application Number/ Roll Number

Other Required Information

How to Check TN DEE Results 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the results section

Step 3: Now, click on the TN DEE June/July Results 2023 link

Step 4: Submit the login information

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the marks statement

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Furthermore, candidates must note that applications sent by post shall not be entertained. Also, those who apply for re-totaling will not be eligible to apply for re-evaluation later.

