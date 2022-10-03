TN NEET Counselling 2022 Registrations Close Today, Apply at tnmedicalselection.net

TN NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu will close the TN NEET UG 2022 Counselling registrations today. Students who have qualified the NEET UG exams and are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure can visit the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education to complete the NEET UG counselling registrations.

The registration process for TN NEET 2022 Counselling commenced on September 22, 2022. Students eligible for the NEET UG 2022 counselling can first visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link available online.

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can also complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations through the direct link available here.

TN NEET Counselling 2022 Registrations - Direct Link

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations Official notification - Direct Link

TN NEET UG 2022 Counselling is being conducted for the admissions to the Tamil Nadu Government Medical/ Dental Colleges and Government Quota seats in Self-Financing Medical/ Dental Colleges. Students can dollow the steps provided below to complete the registrations for the TN NEET UG 2022 Counselling.

TN NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations

The registration link for TN NEET UG 2022 Counsellinhg process is available on the official website. To complete the counselling registration candidates need to first visit the website and enter the details in the link provided.

Step 1: Visit the TN NEET Counselling website - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the UG NEET Counselling Link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Government/ Management Quota application link

Step 4: Click on 'New Registration' link available on the homepage

Step 5: Complete the counselling application process

Step 6: Submit the Counselling Registration fee through the link provided

Step 7: Download the filled application and click on Final Submission

The allotment list based on the choices entered by students in the Counselling application will be released shortly. The complete schedule for the TN NEET UG 2022 Counselling will be available on the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu shortly. Students can keep visiting the website to check the complete schedule details.

