TNDALU Admission 2023: Check 3-Year LLB Cut-off, Rank List PDF for Affiliated Law Colleges Here

TNDALU Admission 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has issued the cut-off marks and rank list for 3-year LLB programmes for admission to affiliated law colleges in the state. Candidates who have registered for TNDALU admission 2023 can check the cut-off and rank list pdf online at tndalu.ac.in.

As per the TNDALU rank list pdf 2023, a total of 16,160 candidates have been selected provisionally. TNDALU informed that the allotment of seats to the wait-listed candidates has been done based on vacancies available after the exhaustion of the merit list.

TNDALU Admission Dates 2023

Candidates who have been selected have to go for document verification as per the announced dates. They can go through the table to know the schedule:

Events Dates Commencement of document verification October 9 to 13, 2023 TNDALU counselling October 16 and 17, 2023 TNDALU seat allotment order October 21, 2023 Joining at the allotted institutes October 25 and 27, 2023

TNDALU Cut Off Marks 2023-2024

All details regarding admission will be communicated through candidates’ email address and SMS on their mobile number. Till then candidates can check the table below to know the cut off marks:

Categories Cut-offs (Merit list) Cut-offs (Waitlist) Open category (OC) 84.200 - Backward Caste (BC) 78.860 76.880 BC Muslim 77.920 75.931 MBC/DNC 78.846 77.100 SC 79.300 78.200 SC (Arunthathiyar) 76.900 74.750 ST 73.400 71.308

Documents Required for Verification for TNDALU Admission 2023

All those who have been allotted seats are required to pay Rs 1,520 for government law colleges and Saraswathy Law College while the fee for private law colleges is Rs 2,000. They can check below the list to know the documents required for verification:

SSLC marks statement

HSC marks statement

Diploma marks statement

Community certificate

Transfer certificate

Conduct certificate

Special category certificate (if applicable)

