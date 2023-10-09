TNDALU Admission 2023: Check 3-Year LLB Cut-off, Rank List PDF for Affiliated Law Colleges Here

  1. Home
TNDALU cut off marks 2023-24 have been released at the official website: tndalu.ac.in. Candidates can also check their TANDALU rank list pdf online. A total of 16,160 candidates have been selected provisionally in the TNDALU rank list 2023. Check document verification dates here

Updated: Oct 9, 2023 14:09 IST
TNDALU 3-Year LLB Admission 2023

TNDALU Admission 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has issued the cut-off marks and rank list for 3-year LLB programmes for admission to affiliated law colleges in the state. Candidates who have registered for TNDALU admission 2023 can check the cut-off and rank list pdf online at tndalu.ac.in. 

As per the TNDALU rank list pdf 2023, a total of 16,160 candidates have been selected provisionally. TNDALU informed that the allotment of seats to the wait-listed candidates has been done based on vacancies available after the exhaustion of the merit list. 

TNDALU 3-Year LLB Cut-off List - Direct Link (Available Now) 

TNDALU Rank List PDF 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TNDALU Admission Dates 2023

Candidates who have been selected have to go for document verification as per the announced dates. They can go through the table to know the schedule: 

Events

Dates 

Commencement of document verification

October 9 to 13, 2023

TNDALU counselling 

October 16 and 17, 2023 

TNDALU seat allotment order 

October 21, 2023 

Joining at the allotted institutes 

October 25 and 27, 2023 

TNDALU Cut Off Marks 2023-2024

All details regarding admission will be communicated through candidates’ email address and SMS on their mobile number. Till then candidates can check the table below to know the cut off marks: 

Categories 

Cut-offs (Merit list)

Cut-offs (Waitlist)

Open category (OC)

84.200

-

Backward Caste (BC)

78.860

76.880

BC Muslim

77.920

75.931

MBC/DNC

78.846

77.100

SC

79.300

78.200

SC (Arunthathiyar)

76.900

74.750

ST

73.400

71.308

Documents Required for Verification for TNDALU Admission 2023 

All those who have been allotted seats are required to pay Rs 1,520 for government law colleges and Saraswathy Law College while the fee for private law colleges is Rs 2,000. They can check below the list to know the documents required for verification: 

  • SSLC marks statement
  • HSC marks statement
  • Diploma marks statement
  • Community certificate
  • Transfer certificate
  • Conduct certificate
  • Special category certificate (if applicable)

