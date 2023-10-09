TNDALU Admission 2023: Check 3-Year LLB Cut-off, Rank List PDF for Affiliated Law Colleges Here

TNDALU Admission 2023: Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has issued the cut-off marks and rank list for 3-year LLB programmes for admission to affiliated law colleges in the state. Candidates who have registered for TNDALU admission 2023 can check the cut-off and rank list pdf online at tndalu.ac.in.
As per the TNDALU rank list pdf 2023, a total of 16,160 candidates have been selected provisionally. TNDALU informed that the allotment of seats to the wait-listed candidates has been done based on vacancies available after the exhaustion of the merit list.
|
TNDALU 3-Year LLB Cut-off List - Direct Link (Available Now)
|
TNDALU Rank List PDF 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
TNDALU Admission Dates 2023
Candidates who have been selected have to go for document verification as per the announced dates. They can go through the table to know the schedule:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of document verification
|
October 9 to 13, 2023
|
TNDALU counselling
|
October 16 and 17, 2023
|
TNDALU seat allotment order
|
October 21, 2023
|
Joining at the allotted institutes
|
October 25 and 27, 2023
TNDALU Cut Off Marks 2023-2024
All details regarding admission will be communicated through candidates’ email address and SMS on their mobile number. Till then candidates can check the table below to know the cut off marks:
|
Categories
|
Cut-offs (Merit list)
|
Cut-offs (Waitlist)
|
Open category (OC)
|
84.200
|
-
|
Backward Caste (BC)
|
78.860
|
76.880
|
BC Muslim
|
77.920
|
75.931
|
MBC/DNC
|
78.846
|
77.100
|
SC
|
79.300
|
78.200
|
SC (Arunthathiyar)
|
76.900
|
74.750
|
ST
|
73.400
|
71.308
Documents Required for Verification for TNDALU Admission 2023
All those who have been allotted seats are required to pay Rs 1,520 for government law colleges and Saraswathy Law College while the fee for private law colleges is Rs 2,000. They can check below the list to know the documents required for verification:
- SSLC marks statement
- HSC marks statement
- Diploma marks statement
- Community certificate
- Transfer certificate
- Conduct certificate
- Special category certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: TS Inter 1st Year Admission 2023: TSBIE To Close Registration Window Today, Apply Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in