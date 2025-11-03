SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Education News Today in English November 3rd 2025: Google Internship, President Murmu, and More

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 5, 2025, 16:23 IST

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians today, November 3, 2025. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Check the top 5 latest news bites on education today, November 3, 2025.
  • The news bites comprise national and regional developments.
  • Students can find the latest opportunities in education and careers here.

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. 

Google India PhD Software Engineering Internship 2026 is Seeking Applications

Google is offering a paid Software Engineer PhD internship for Summer 2026 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Interns will work on critical projects, developing scalable software solutions and collaborating on smaller projects, with opportunities for personal and professional development. Interested candidates can apply via the Google Careers website.

Read More: Google India PhD Software Engineering Internship 2026

President Murmu urges students to uphold India’s knowledge traditions at University of Patanjali convocation

President Droupadi Murmu attended the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali in Haridwar. At the ceremony, she commended its promotion of India's ancient knowledge systems through modern education. She mentioned India’s rich heritage, citing Maharishi Patanjali's contributions to mind, speech, and body through yoga, grammar, and Ayurveda, expressing happiness that the university carries forward his legacy. President Murmu believes students will learn to protect the environment and adapt to nature, which will help them confidently address climate change and global issues.

Source: DD NEWS

Vice President Radhakrishnan hails role of libraries in empowering communities

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan virtually addressed the International Conference on “Libraries Empowering Communities – Global Perspectives.” Organised by the P.N. Panicker Foundation in Thiruvananthapuram, the two-day event spanning from November 2 to 3 marked 80 years of Kerala's library movement, inspired by P.N. Panicker, the pioneer of India's library and literacy.

Radhakrishnan praised the Foundation's work in promoting reading, digital literacy, and community empowerment, mentioning their motto, "Vayichu Valaruka," translates to “Read and Grow”. He called libraries the "temples of learning" that nurture critical thinking, drawing parallels with Adi Shankaracharya's quest for spiritual awareness.

The Vice President highlighted the importance of libraries in the digital age for reliable information and fighting fake news. He praised the education system of Kerala and Panicker's work in making libraries community hubs.

Source: DD NEWS

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.  

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News