Education News Today in English November 3rd 2025: Google Internship, President Murmu, and More

Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. Google India PhD Software Engineering Internship 2026 is Seeking Applications Google is offering a paid Software Engineer PhD internship for Summer 2026 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Interns will work on critical projects, developing scalable software solutions and collaborating on smaller projects, with opportunities for personal and professional development. Interested candidates can apply via the Google Careers website. Read More: Google India PhD Software Engineering Internship 2026 President Murmu urges students to uphold India’s knowledge traditions at University of Patanjali convocation

President Droupadi Murmu attended the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali in Haridwar. At the ceremony, she commended its promotion of India's ancient knowledge systems through modern education. She mentioned India’s rich heritage, citing Maharishi Patanjali's contributions to mind, speech, and body through yoga, grammar, and Ayurveda, expressing happiness that the university carries forward his legacy. President Murmu believes students will learn to protect the environment and adapt to nature, which will help them confidently address climate change and global issues. Source: DD NEWS Vice President Radhakrishnan hails role of libraries in empowering communities Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan virtually addressed the International Conference on “Libraries Empowering Communities – Global Perspectives.” Organised by the P.N. Panicker Foundation in Thiruvananthapuram, the two-day event spanning from November 2 to 3 marked 80 years of Kerala's library movement, inspired by P.N. Panicker, the pioneer of India's library and literacy.