TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result for special phase today, know how to download here

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) seat allotment result for the special phase today. Candidates who have registered for BTech admission can check the TS EAMCET allotment result online at tseamcet.nic.in. They can download the TS EAMCET seat allotment letter through their candidate login.

Those who get admission to a different college during the special phase must return the original TC to the college and report to the newly assigned institution on or before August 25, 2023. The spot admission guidelines for private-unaided engineering and B Pharmacy colleges schedule has been uploaded.

Telangana EAMCET 2023 counselling dates for special phase

Candidates can check the special phase counselling dates below:

Events Dates Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before August 26, 2023 Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website August 26 to 28, 2023 Reporting at the allotted College(candidates have to download fresh allotment order and report accordingly) August 27 to 29, 2023

How to download TS EAMCET 2023 Result?

TSCHE releases seat allotment list of EAMCET in online mode. Those who have registered can go through the steps to know how to download the Manabadi TS EAMCET allotment list for special phase:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate login portal on the homepage

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number and password

Step 5: Submit it, the TS EAMCET seat allotment status will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the allotment order and take a printout for future reference

Further, candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs. 5000 (SC/ST) and Rs. 10000 (Others) along with tuition fee. The same will be returned back to the candidates who report at the allotted college after the last phase.

