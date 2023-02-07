    TS EAMCET, ECET, Schedule Announced, Get UG PG Entrance Schedule Here

    Telangana State Government has announced the TS EAMCET, ECET and other CET Examination Schedules. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the tentative schedule here. 

    TS CET 2023 Schedule: According to media reports, the Telangana State Government has announced the Telangana CET 2023 Dates. The schedule was announced by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. According to the schedule released, the TS EAMCET 2023 examinations are to be conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023 while the exams for the Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted from May 12 to 14, 2023. 

    Candidates appearing for the Telangana Entrance Examinations for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can check the complete schedule for the various examinations here. Telangana State Government conducts the entrance examinations for various professional courses offered in the colleges in the state. 

    Telangana CET 2023 Exam Schedule 

    Exam

    Schedule

    TS EAMCET 2023 

    May 7 to 11, 2023

    TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture, Pharmacy

    May 12 to 14, 2023

    TS EdCET 2023

    May 18, 2023

    TS ECET 2023

    May 20, 2023

    TS PG LawCET

    May 25

    TS ICET 2023

    May 26-27

    TS PECET 2023

    May 29-31, June 1

    Registrations Schedule to be Announced Soon

    The complete schedule for Telangana Common Entrance Test 2022 is expected to be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who are set to appear for the exams in 2023 are advised to keep visiting the website for further details regarding the entrance examination.

