TS ICET 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Know How to Challenge Here

TS ICET 2023 Answer Key: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will close the answer key challenge window today, June 8, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are wishing to raise objections against the provisional answer key and are yet to submit their objections can do it by visiting the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination authority will accept the objections in the prescribed format only in online mode. Candidates who have queries regarding the answers can raise their objections by sending an email to the given email id - convener.icet@tsche.ac.in till June 8, 2023, by 5 pm. on June 8, 2023.

The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad conducted the TS ICET exam from May 26 to May 27, 2023. The exam was held in two sessions i.e. forenoon and afternoon session.

Check answer key objections format details here

TS ICET 2023: Answer Key Objections Format

Candidates can check the detailed format given below to know how to send the objections email.

S. No. Hall Ticket Number Exam Date Session Question No. & ID Answer Given in Key Suggested Answer Justification

How to raise objections against TS ICET 2023 answer key 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the key objections format link available on the homepage

Step 3: The objections format of the TS ICET answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Go through all the details mentioned on it and draft the email according to it

Step 5: Upload all the supporting documents to the prescribed email id

Step 6: Send the email before the deadline

