AP ICET Result 2023 Expected Today, Get Result Updates Minimum Qualifying Marks Here

AP ICET 2023 Result: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is expected to announce the AP ICET 2023 results today, June 8, 2023. Students who appeared for the AP ICET 2023 exams can visit the official website of APSCHE to check the results.

AP ICET 2023 results will be announced on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the hall ticket number, roll number, and date of birth in the result link given. Candidates qualifying the AP ICET 2023 entrance exam will be eligible to apply for further admission and counselling procedures.

AP ICET 2023 Result Date and Time

The AP ICET 2023 results are expected to be announced today, June 8, 2023. An official confirmation from board officials regarding the announcement of the AP ICET 2023 result is expected soon.

Where to Check AP ICET 2023 Results

The AP ICET 2023 results will be announced by the board officials online. The link for students to check the AP ICET 2023 results will be available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

How to Check AP ICET 2023 Results

The AP ICET 2023 results will be available online. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the AP ICET 2023 result.

Step 1: Visit the AP ICET official website

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the AP ICET 2023 hall ticket number, date of birth and roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the AP ICET 2023 result for further reference

AP ICET 2023 Qualifying Marks

In order to be considered as passed in the AP ICET 2023 exams, students are required to secure a minimum of 25% marks in the entrance exams out of 200. Students from reserved categories however do not have minimum qualifying marks.

Candidates after qualifying the entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling process which will be conducted online. The applications for the counseling process will be available in the official counselling portal for AP ICET 2023.

