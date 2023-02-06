TS ICET 2023 Exam Dates Soon, Registration Expected To Start in March, Check Details Here

TS ICET Exam Dates 2023 (Soon): As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is likely to soon release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) exam dates 2023. Along with the TS ICET exam dates 2023, the officials will also release the other important dates that include - registration, admit card, result etc.

However, as of now, no official notification regarding the release of TS ICET exam dates 2023 have been released. Last year, TSCHE released the Telangana ICET schedule in the last week of March. However, this year, the officials might release the TS ICET exam schedule earlier than the previous sessions.

TS ICET 2023 Dates (Expected)

Events Dates (Tentative) TS ICET notification February/March 2023 Commencement of TS ICET registration First week of April 2023 TSICET application form correction window Second week of July 2023 TS ICET admit card Third week of July 2023 TS ICET exam Last week of July 2023 TS ICET result Third week of August 2023 Telangana ICET counselling November 2023

TS ICET 2023 Application Form

As per the expected dates, the TS ICET 2023 registration might commence in March in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website - tsicet.nic.in to fill up the TS ICET application form 2023. They will have to register and then fill up the complete TS ICET online form. Also, to complete tge procedure, they also need to pay the TS ICET application fees as prescribed by the authorities.

About Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)

As per the details, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 is a state-level MBA, MCA entrance exam. The entrance test is conducted once a year for admission to MBA/ PGDM and MCA of state universities, both government and private. Last year, TS ICET was held in Computer-Based Test. There were 200 MCQs based on these three sections - Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability and Communication Ability.

