TS ICET 2023 Updates: 61,092 candidates qualified to participate in Telangana ICET counselling, dates to release soon

TS ICET Counselling Date 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon release Telangana ICET counselling schedule. Candidates will be able to check the Manabadi TS ICET counselling dates at the official website: tsicet.nic.in. This year, as many as 61,092 (86.17%) of the total 70,900 candidates, who appeared for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), qualified in the entrance test and are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Among the qualified candidates, 29,618 are male, 31,473 are female and one is transgender. Last year, TSCHE released the TS ICET counselling schedule on September 27 for the results released on August 27. Therefore, candidates can expect the release of TS ICET web counselling details anytime soon now.

Who are eligible for TS ICET counselling 2023?

Candidates willing to appear for the counselling process must check the Telangana ICET eligibility criteria. They can check below the eligibility requirements:

Candidates qualifying in TS ICET entrance exam with a minimum score of 50% (General category candidates) and 45% (Reserved category) in total aggregate are eligible to participate in TS ICET counselling 2023.

Minority candidates (Muslim/ Christian) who will not be able to clear TS ICET or have scored 50% marks (OC candidates) and 45% (other categories) can be considered for admission to the participating colleges, only for the leftover seats in minority colleges.

They must be an Indian citizen and belong to the state of Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana

Candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline with a minimum of three years of duration.

Telangana ICET Counselling 2023 Details

TSCHE conducts the counselling in multiple rounds depending upon the seat vacancy. The first step of TS ICET online counselling is a registration and booking slots for physical document verification. The document verification process will be held at regional centres chosen by the candidates while booking the slots. All the qualified candidates are shortlisted for admission based on their rank, reservation policy and seat vacancy.

