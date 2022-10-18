TS ICET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Provisional Telangana ICET result at tsicet.nic.in

TS ICET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)2022 provisional seat allotment result for phas 1 today on 18th October. Candidates can check their TS ICET 2022 provisional seat allotment list at the official website - tsicet.nic.in.

Only those who have cleared the TS ICET 2022 exam conducted by Osmania University are eligible to apply for the TS ICET Counselling process. Once the TS ICET provisional seat allotment result 2022 is released, candidates have to pay their tuition fee and report online.

TS ICET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Phase 1 - Direct Link (Available Today)

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates TS ICET Provisional Seat Allotment Result 18th October 2022 Payment of Tuition fees and self-reporting through website 18th to 21st October 2022 Commencement of TS ICET second and final phase 23rd October 2022

How To Check TS ICET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Phase 1?

The Telangana ICET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2022 can be checked in online mode at the official website. Candidates can download the allotment order from the candidate portal using the ROC form number, TSICET hall ticket number, password, and date of birth. Go through the steps to know how to download TS ICET provisional seat allotment result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - tsicet.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the tab - Candidate Login.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter - login ID, hall ticket number, password, date of birth and alphanumeric captcha code.

4th Step - Now, click on the submit button, given below the login window.

5th Step - The provisional TS ICET allotment result for phase 1 will appear on the screen.

What After the Release of TS ICET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Phase 1?

After the Telangana ICET provisional result for seat allotment releases, all the selected candidates have to pay the tuition fee and report online till the prescribed date. Also, those who have been not selected in TS ICET Phase 1 counselling seat allotment can able to apply for the final phase from 23rd October 2022. The TS ICET counselling seat allotment result will be released for MBA and MCA admissions in Telangana.