TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment Tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in; Required Documents

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will publish the seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2023 special phase tomorrow: October 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling must check out their results at tsicet.nic.in.

TS ICET Special phase 2023 seat allotment will be released based on the choices filled in by the candidates. Candidates who are allocated seats must pay the fee and report to the allotted institute for admission to MBA/MCA programmes.

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Provisional Allotment of Seats on or, before October 20, 2023 Payment of Tuition Fee & online self-reporting October 20 to 29, 2023 Reporting at the allotted College October 30 to 31, 2023 Spot Admission Guidelines for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges October 30, 2023

How to Check TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment result will appear

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

Documents Required for TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling

Check out the mandatory files for verification process below:

TS ICET 2023 Rank Card TS ICET 2023 Hall Ticket S.S.C or equivalent Marks sheet Class 12 or an equivalent marks card and pass certificate Valid ID Proof Degree certificate and marks sheet Study or bonafide certificate (Class 9 to UG) Transfer certificate Income Certificate (if applicable) EWS Certificate (if applicable) Residential documents (if applicable) Integrated Community Certificate (if applicable)

