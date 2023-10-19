  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment Tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in; Required Documents

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment Tomorrow at tsicet.nic.in; Required Documents

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment results will be out tomorrow: October 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check results at tsicet.nic.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 19, 2023 12:13 IST
TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment
TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will publish the seat allotment results for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2023 special phase tomorrow: October 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling must check out their results at tsicet.nic.in.

TS ICET Special phase 2023 seat allotment will be released based on the choices filled in by the candidates. Candidates who are allocated seats must pay the fee and report to the allotted institute for admission to MBA/MCA programmes. 

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment

Click Here

TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or, before

October 20, 2023

Payment of Tuition Fee & online self-reporting 

October 20 to 29, 2023

Reporting at the allotted College

October 30 to 31, 2023

Spot Admission Guidelines for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges

October 30, 2023

How to Check TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Results?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website: tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Seat Allotment result will appear

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

Documents Required for TS ICET Special Phase 2023 Counselling

Check out the mandatory files for verification process below:

TS ICET 2023 Rank Card

TS ICET 2023 Hall Ticket

S.S.C or equivalent Marks sheet

Class 12 or an equivalent marks card and pass certificate

Valid ID Proof

Degree certificate and marks sheet

Study or bonafide certificate (Class 9 to UG) 

Transfer certificate

Income Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Residential documents (if applicable)

Integrated Community Certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 7 Choice Filling Begins Today, Check Complete Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023