TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Practical Exam Releases, Know Steps To Download Here

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter practical exams hall tickets for 1st and 2nd-year exams. Students or the respective school heads will have to visit the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in to download the TS Inter hall ticket 2023 for practical exams. They will have to use their username/college (new code) and password to download their TS Inter hall ticket 2023.

They will get the TS Inter admit cards from their respective schools, colleges. Those without carrying admit card of TS Inter practical exam 2023 will not be allowed to appear. As per the announced dates, TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year practical exams will begin on February 15, 2023. Whereas, the TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 will commence from March 15, 2023.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Practical Exam - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Practical Exams?

The hall ticket of TS intermediate practical exam has been released in online mode. The respective school/college heads will download the TS Inter admit card and distribute it to the students. They can go through the steps to know how to download TS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for Practical Exams -

1st Step - Go to the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Practical Halltickets IPE 2023.

3rd Step - Now, a new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter Practical Halltickets IPE 2023 and Password in the login window.

5th Step - The admit card of TS Inter for practical exam will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Exams 2023

As per the announced dates, the TS Inter 1st year exam will begin on March 15 with Part II 2nd Language Paper I. The exam will end on April 3 with Modern Language Paper I, and Geography Paper I. The TS Inter 2nd year exam will commence on March 16, 2023 and will conclude on April 4 with Modern Language Paper II, and Geography Paper II.

