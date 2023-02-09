CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023: Know What To Check In CBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued the CBSE admit card for upcoming board exams 2023 on Monday. The regular students of classes 10, 12 can get their CBSE board exam admit card 2023 from their respective schools. Whereas, private students can download their CBSE admit card 2023 from the official website - cbse.nic.in.

The private students appearing for board exam will have to use their Application number or Previous Roll number and year or candidate's name to download CBSE board exam admit card 2023. Without carrying the same, none of the students will be allowed to appear for the exam. CBSE board exam is an important document, therefore, they must also check all the details mentioned on it.

What To Check In CBSE Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2023?

All the regular as well as private students after getting the CBSE class 10, 12 admit card must go through the details mentioned on it. Also, in case there is discrepancy in the personal information (in comparison with Official Photo ID), they will not be allowed inside the exam centre. Check below the information that the students must check in their CBSE board exam admit card 2023 -

Personal Details - It includes date of birth, mother's name, father's name, category of PwD, admit card ID. These details will be used in class 10, 12 marksheet and later changing these details will be not easy. Therefore, they must check spelling and other details.

Signatures - The CBSE admit card must have three signatures - CBSE Official, School Principal, the Students' and the parent/guardians'. The students must ensure that they sign the CBSE board exam admit card and have the signature of the respective authorities.

Subjects and Exam Dates - The students have to appear only for the subjects listed on their CBSE board exam admit card. The exam dates for the corresponding subject codes is also given on the admit card. They must check the correctness of the same.

What To Do In Case of Discrepancy in CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023?

If there is any discrepancy in the admit card of CBSE for classes 10, 12, the student should immediately inform the school authorities. They will then initiate the error correction process in accordance with the CBSE guidelines. Once the rectifications are done, the school has to send the CBSE board exam admit card 2023 for approval to the regional office within a specified time. According to the CBSE date sheet 2023, class 10 exams will be held between February 15 to March 17, whereas class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 5.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2023 Releases, Check Class 10, 12 Exam Day Guidelines Here