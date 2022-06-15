TS Inter Result 2022 NOT Today: TSBIE Intermediate Results Likely between 20th to 25th June @tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2022 NOT Today: Putting to rest all the rumours and speculations, the Telangana Board has confirmed that TS Inter Result 2nd year will NOT be declared today. The announcement comes amid a storm of fake news and media reports which claimed that TSBIE Inter Results 2022 will be declared on 15th June - Wednesday. While Manabadi Inter Result 2022 for 2nd-year students is surely on the cards and is likely to be announced soon, sources close to the TSBIE have confirmed that it will not be declared today. Soon, the Telangana Intermediate Board will formally issue the TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 Date and Time after which formalities for the declaration of results will begin.

Manabadi TS Inter Results between 20th to 25th June 2022

As reported earlier the TSBIE has released an official notification putting down all the rumours about TS Inter Result 2022 Date. The notice released through official channels reads that TSBIE Inter Results 2022 will be declared soon, most likely between 20th and 25th June 2022. The clarification from the Telangana Intermediate Board has calmed the nerves of lakhs of students who were running from pillar to post looking for an authentic or credible update regarding the TSBIE Inter Result 2022. Students can check out the Manabadi TS Inter Result 2022 Expected Date Notification Provided below:

9 Lakh Students Wait for TS Inter Results 2022

For the 2022 session, the TSBIE held the Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year exams in May 2022. The Intermediate Examination of Telangana Board concluded on 24th May, since when all the students who have appeared for the exam have been waiting for the declaration of Manabadi Intermediate Results 2022. Tentatively, around 9 lakh students are waiting to receive their TS Inter Results 2nd Year 2022 online soon.