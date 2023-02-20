Union Edu Minister Launches Learning Teaching Material for Foundational Stage, Check Details Here

Learning-Teaching Material Jaadui Pitara Initiative: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the Learning-Teaching Material (Jaadui Pitara) for Foundational Stage today, February 20, 2023, at 10.30 am in Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi. As per the recent updates, the Learning-Teaching Material (Jaadui Pitara) for Foundational Stage can be watched live on PMeVIDYA DTH TV Channels and can visit the official YouTube channel of NCERT.

The Education Minister tweeted about this initiative and stated that he will be looking forward to launching and unboxing the Learning-Teaching Material (Jaadui Pitara) for the Foundational Stage on February 20, 2023.

Looking forward to launch and unbox the #JaaduiPitara. It is an innovative, child-centric learning pedagogy that will prepare young children for the life-long journey of learning and fulfil one of the most vital recommendations of NEP. Stay tuned for more! https://t.co/bEc41SA3i8 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 20, 2023

What is Jaadui Pitara Initiative? Learning-Teaching Material also known as Jaadui Pitara initiative is a child-centric and innovative learning pedagogy that will help in preparing young children for the life-long journey of learning and will also fulfil one of the vital recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Join us for the launch of Learning - Teaching Material (Jaadui Pitara) for Foundational Stage on 20 February, 2023 by the Hon'ble Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji at 10.30AM in Dr. Ambedkar International Centre pic.twitter.com/MRm26trq0z — NCERT (@ncert) February 19, 2023

Yuva Sangam

As per the recent updates, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the Yuva Sangam portal in collaboration with the other ministries and departments including Culture, Tourism, Youth Affairs & Sports, Information & Broadcasting, Department for Development of North-East Region (DoNER), Home Affairs, and IRCTC.

The Yuva Sangam focuses on conducting the exposure of the youth comprising students and off-campus students from North Eastern States to other states and vice-versa. However, it will also provide the immersive, multidimensional experience of various aspects of four broad areas of Tourism, Traditions, Development and People-to-people connection.

Watch the Live Event Here

Also Read: ACET 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here