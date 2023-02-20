    Union Edu Minister Launches Learning Teaching Material for Foundational Stage, Check Details Here

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the Learning-Teaching Material initiative - Jaadui Pitara for Foundational Stage today, February 20, 2023, at 10.30 am. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 20, 2023 12:20 IST
    Learning-Teaching Material Jaadui Pitara Initiative: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the Learning-Teaching Material (Jaadui Pitara) for Foundational Stage today, February 20, 2023, at 10.30 am in Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi. As per the recent updates, the Learning-Teaching Material (Jaadui Pitara) for Foundational Stage can be watched live on PMeVIDYA DTH TV Channels and can visit the official YouTube channel of NCERT. 

    The Education Minister tweeted about this initiative and stated that he will be looking forward to launching and unboxing the Learning-Teaching Material (Jaadui Pitara) for the Foundational Stage on February 20, 2023.

    As per the recent updates, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has launched the Yuva Sangam portal in collaboration with the other ministries and departments including Culture, Tourism, Youth Affairs & Sports, Information & Broadcasting, Department for Development of North-East Region (DoNER), Home Affairs, and IRCTC. 

    The Yuva Sangam focuses on conducting the exposure of the youth comprising students and off-campus students from North Eastern States to other states and vice-versa. However, it will also provide the immersive, multidimensional experience of various aspects of four broad areas of Tourism, Traditions, Development and People-to-people connection.

    Watch the Live Event Here

