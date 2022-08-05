UP BEd Result 2022 (Today): Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination Results To be Declared Soon at upbed2022.in

UP BEd Result 2022 (Today): The long wait for UP BEd JEE Result 2022 will end soon, as the same is expected to be declared today. As per the latest update, the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Result 2022 is all set to be declared on 5th August 2022 for all the candidates who had registered for the state-level entrance examination. MJPRU Bareilly, which is the organizing university for UP BEd JEE 2022 Entrance Exam will announce the Uttar Pradesh BEd Entrance Test Results online on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their UP BEd Result 2022 online via the website - upbed2022.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link placed below, where the result will also be made available post declaration:

6.67 Lakh Candidates to Receive UP BEd Result 2022

The 2022 session of UP BEd Entrance Test 2022 is being organized by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly. The state-level entrance test to shortlist candidates for admission to BEd Colleges based in Uttar Pradesh was held on 6th August 2022. As per the statistics shared by MJPRU, a total of 6,67,463 candidates had registered to appear for the examination of which 6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared for the test. Of the total number, 51,818 candidates remained absent. All these candidates will be receiving their UP BEd JEE Result 2022 today.

UP BEd JEE Cut-offs 2022

UP BEd JEE 2022 Exam was held on 6th July 2022 in two parts. The exam was held for a total of 400 marks, with two parts each worth 200 marks. In terms of marking scheme, the exam authority follows +2 marks for each correct answer while on the other hand 1/3rd mark is deducted for each wrong answer. Based on the marking scheme and the expert analysis of UP BEd Exam Paper, the below are the expected cut-off for admission to various colleges:

Category Total Marks Expected Cut-off General 400 341 - 351 Marks OBC 331 - 340 Marks SC 201 - 215 Marks ST 200 - 212 Marks

Following the declaration of UP BEd JEE Result 2022, the exam authority will also notify the UP B.Ed JEE Counselling dates 2022. Based on the UP BEd JEE Cut-off 2022, candidates will be called in admission to allotted colleges during the counselling period.

