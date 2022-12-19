UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-UP Round Reporting Date Extended, Check Revised Date Here

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: As per a recent notice released, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh has extended the deadline to report to the allotted centres for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG mop-up round 2022. All the shortlisted candidates through UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment results can report at their respective colleges till December 20, 2022. All the selected candidates in the UP NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round allotment list have to confirm their admission by reporting at the respective college and paying the admission fee.

While going for reporting, candidates will have to carry the specified documents for verification and admission. Candidates who are yet to report must download the UP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment letter 2022 at upneet.gov.in. They will have to use their roll numbers and NEET application number to download the UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up allotment list.

Check UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Reporting Date Extension - Notice PDF Here

UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-UP Round Reporting and Payment of Fees

Candidates whose names have been there in the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG mop-up round merit list will be eligible to get admission in medical colleges in the state. While going for reporting candidates will have to carry the prescribed documents and they need to pay the course fee to confirm their admission. Only after the course fee payment, the candidate will be able to download the allotment letter.

The course fee for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 has to be paid online. The payment mode can be a credit card, debit card or net banking. Also, the course fee of different colleges will vary. If a candidate fails to report or pay the admission fees then their seat will be forfeited.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh conducts Uttar Pradesh UG NEET counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses through NEET scores. UP NEET 2022 counselling is held under 85% of state quota seats offered by 32 medical and 23 dental colleges. Based on candidate's choice, UP MBBS ranks, seats available in the college, reservation criteria and other factors admission to UP NEET will is given to 6428 MBBS and 2251 BDS seats.

