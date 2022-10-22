UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins at upneet.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has started the registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 counselling today on 22nd October. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam can register in online mode at upneet.gov.in. The last date for UP NEET UG registration is 28th October 2022. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will held the UP NEET UG counselling process for 85% state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates UP NEET UG counselling registration and fee payment 22nd to 28th October 2022 Last date to pay security fee 22nd October to 30th October 2022 UP NEET UG State merit list 29th October 2022 Exercising options of choice filling and locking 1st to 4th November 2022 UP NEET UG Seat allotment result 4th/5th November 2022 Reporting at allotted institutes 7th to 11th November 2022

UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022

To participate in UP NEET UG admission counselling 2022, all the eligible candidates have to register at upneet.gov.in. While filling UP NEET UG 2022 registration form, candidates will have to enter all the asked details. Further, they need to login and fill up the application form. They need to fill up the following information - personal, domicile, qualification, internship and other NEET UG exam details. Once the UP NEET UG Counselling application form is complete and has been submitted, the officials will prepare a merit list that will have the following - state ranks, category and counselling details.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Fees

Candidates willing to appear for UP NEET UG counselling for MBBS admission in government colleges in the state will have to pay Rs. 30,000. Whereas, those who want admission to private medical colleges have to pay Rs.2 lakh. Candidates who want to participate in both government and private medical colleges counselling will have to pay Rs.2,00,000.