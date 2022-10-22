    UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins at upneet.gov.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022: DMET, Uttar Pradesh has released the registration form for UP NEET UG 2022 counselling from today in online mode. Candidates qualifying in NEET UG 2022 can register online for UP NEET UG medical admission at upneet.gov.in. Check complete dates here 

    Updated: Oct 22, 2022 20:36 IST
    UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Begins
    UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has started the registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 counselling today on 22nd October. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2022 entrance exam can register in online mode at upneet.gov.in. The last date for UP NEET UG registration is 28th October 2022. The DGME Uttar Pradesh will held the UP NEET UG counselling process for 85% state's quota seats for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. 
     
    UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    UP NEET UG counselling registration and fee payment

    22nd to 28th October 2022

    Last date to pay security fee

    22nd October to 30th October 2022

    UP NEET UG State merit list

    29th October 2022

    Exercising options of choice filling and locking

    1st to 4th November 2022

    UP NEET UG Seat allotment result

    4th/5th November 2022

    Reporting at allotted institutes

    7th to 11th November 2022

    UP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 

    To participate in UP NEET UG admission counselling 2022, all the eligible candidates have to register at upneet.gov.in. While filling UP NEET UG 2022 registration form, candidates will have to enter all the asked details. Further, they need to login and fill up the application form. They need to fill up the following information - personal, domicile, qualification, internship and other NEET UG exam details. Once the UP NEET UG Counselling application form is complete and has been submitted, the officials will prepare a merit list that will have the following - state ranks, category and counselling details. 

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Fees 

    Candidates willing to appear for UP NEET UG counselling for MBBS admission in government colleges in the state will have to pay Rs. 30,000. Whereas, those who want admission to private medical colleges have to pay Rs.2 lakh. Candidates who want to participate in both government and private medical colleges counselling will have to pay Rs.2,00,000.  

