WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared: Get Result Checking Link Here, Know Alternative Websites to Check WBBSE Class 10 Results

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared: With the WBBSE 10th Result 2022 or West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared at 9 AM in the press meet it is important for students to be aware of the links where the results will be available. With nearly 6 lakh students awaiting the WB Madhyamik Results 2022, it is highly likely that the official website, wbresults.nic.in, on which which the result is to be declared, might suffer from technical problems and difficulties. Keeping this in mind, it is important for students to know the alternative websites which will be serving the WB Madhyamik Results 2022. Apart from the official website, jagranjosh.com will also be serving the results and making the Madhyamik Results 2022 available to the students on priority. To check WBBSE 10th Results 2022, students are advised to click on the below given link at 9 AM, to get first access to Madhyamik Results 2022.

Check WB Madhyamik Result 2022 - Direct Link (Uploading)

11 Lakh Students to Receive Madhyamik Results 2022 West Bengal.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the WBBSE 10th Result 2022 for a total of 11 lakh student today morning. At 9 AM, the board has organized a brief press conference which will be addressed by the WBBSE President K Ganguly, who will be formally declaring the Class 10 Results. Following that, a total of 11,18,821 students will be receiving the results. Of the total number, 6,21,931 are girl students while the rest 4,96,890 are boys. All these students will shortly be able to check their WB Madhyamik Results 2022 online.

Press Meet Shortly, WB Class 10 Result Link to be Live Soon

As reported earlier, the West Bengal Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared at 9 AM in the morning. Following the formal declaration, the board will soon activate the WB Madhyamik Result 2022 checking link on the official website, enabling students to able to check their class 10 results easily. The WB Class 10 Results 2022 will be made available on wbresults.nic.in website as well as board’s official website wbbse.wb.gov.in. In addition to this, the first access to WB Class 10 Results 2022 will be available on results.jagranjosh.com website.

Also Read: West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared - Get Live Updates Here