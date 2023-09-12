WBJEE JENPAS UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE JENPAS 2023 Counselling: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the JENPAS UG 2023 counselling round 2 allotment result today, September 12, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the JENPAS round 2 allotment process can visit the official website of WBJEEB to check the round 2 allotment result.

To check the JENPAS UG counselling round 2 allotment results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the roll number and password in the given link. Those allotted seats in the second counselling round can complete the seat acceptance fee payment and report to the allotted colleges until September 15, 2023.

JENPAS UG 2023 round 2 counselling allotment result will be available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the link given below. The link will be activated as soon as the result is made live on the official website.

JENPAS UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling Schedule

Particulars Dates 2nd round of seat allotment result September 12, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission. September 12 to 15, 2023 Opting for Mop-Up round, payment of Mop-Up round fee and Choice filling September 18 to 20, 2023 Choice filling including Choice locking September 20, 2023 Mop-Up round seat allotment result September 22, 2023 Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission September 22 to 25, 2023

How to Check JENPAS UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result

The WBJEE JENPAS UG round 2 counselling seat allotment result will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on the JENPAS section

Step 3: Click on the round 2 allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the roll number and password

Step 5: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the round 2 allotment result for further reference

