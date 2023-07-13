West Bengal HS Scrutiny Result 2023, Marksheets Available from Today

West Bengal 12th Scrutiny Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) class 12th scrutiny results have been released online. Students who have applied for the Post Publication Review (PPR), and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) can check their revised results from the official portal: wbchse.wb.gov.in.

According to the official notification, all the respective heads of all the HS institutions can collect the revised marksheet and certificate from the concerned regional office through his/her authorisation from today: July 13, 2023. They are also advised to collect the new marksheet and certificate after submitting the existing certificate/mark sheets to the school in case of any change in the results.

In order to check the scrutiny results online, students are required to login using their necessary credentials such as username and password through the candidate's portal.

Check the official notice below:

How to check WBCHSE class 12th Scrutiny Result 2023 online?

Students need to enter the required details in the login window to get their results. They can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal Board: wbchseapp.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the WBCHSE HS Scrutiny result 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: Fill out the details and click on submit button to proceed further

Step 4: The WB 12th scrutiny result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the results and download it for future reference

WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2023

The West Bengal board announced the West Bengal higher secondary result on May 24, 2023, in online mode. As per the released data, a total of 8,52,444 students registered for the West Bengal higher secondary exam. Out of which, 8,24,891 students have qualified for the class 12th board exams. The overall passing percentage of female students was recorded at 81.26% and the pass percentage for male students was recorded at 91.86%.

