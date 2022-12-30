Winter holidays declared in Haryana Schools, Get Notification Details Here

Haryana Winter Holidays: Haryana Government, Directorate of School Education has declared Winter Holidays for the Government and Private Schools in the state. According to the latest announcement, the winter holidays will be from January 1 to 15, 2023. Considering the board examinations, however, students from classes 10 and 12 need to attend classes from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The Directorate of School Education took to twitter to make the announcement along with the official notification.

हरियाणा के सभी विद्यालयों में 1 जनवरी, 2023 से 15 जनवरी, 2023 तक शीतकालीन अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। हालांकि बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के मद्देनज़र कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक लगेंगी। अतिरिक्त कक्षा लेने वाले शिक्षकों को बदले में नियमानुसार अर्जित अवकाश मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/JxprIDyl8Y — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) December 30, 2022

As per the official announcement made, teachers conducting extra classes will be paid or earned leaves will be provided in return. The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in their Twitter announcement stated that Winter Vacation has been declared in all schools of Haryana from January 1 to 15, 2023. In view of the board exams, the classes will be conducted for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 fro 10 AM to 2 PM and teachers taking extra classes will be provided with Earned leave in return as per the rules.

A holiday has also been declared for the schools in Delhi for two weeks from January 1, 2023. Classes will however be conducted for students from class 9 to 12 from January 2 to 14, 2023 for revision of the syllabus and enhancing the learning level academic performance of the students.

