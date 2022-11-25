Without Women Empowerment, ‘Amrit Kaal’ cannot come to India, Says JNU VC at STREE 2020

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is conducting the ‘STREE2020’ three-day national conference and exhibition on “Role of Women in Science & Technology for Sustainable Development of Atmanirbhar Bharat”. This event began on November 24 at the Convention Centre, JNU, and will end tomorrow, November 26, 2022.

In this constructive event, JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit enlightens the nation to bring young girls back to education who were previously bereft of education. She is the chief patron who spoke on the first inaugural day of this plenary talk in which there were several other experts speaking on the matter.

Highlights of the JNU STREE2020 Conference

The main motive behind the JNU seminar is to expedite innovation from “Lab to Land”. JNU VC Pointed out on the lack of women in higher levels. She further added that, women do well at the entry-level be it faculty or students but very few women make it to the top.

The extensive contribution of women in various areas of science, technology, and entrepreneurship with brilliant ideas and technical growth is the limelight of the event. The discussion is being held on the role of women in contemporary times and in the coming future.

The expo will display women-friendly technologies from the DST, DBT, CSIR, Ayush, and various women startups and scientists globally. This open meeting not only establishes women's equality and dignity but will also allow young researchers and women participants to interact with women across different regions and religions.

STREE2020 Conference and Expo are jointly hosted by JNU and Shakti. Shakti is an NGO that works for Women's Empowerment. Furthermore, this conference has been dedicated to “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a government initiative launched to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence from the British empire.

